PENDLETON--The Pendleton Heights' girls opened the swim season Wednesday night the way it was designed.
That wasn't necessarily a 121-64 win over Oak Hill, but the Arabians began to set things up for hopefully better results later in the year.
"Of course. I'm going to look at things that I think we need to fix and things we can get better at," PH coach Mindy Hertzler said. "We could be stronger on our kicks and off the walls, and all those little fine things."
A PH squad with good representation in all four classes took 10 of the 12 events as well as all three relays.
Sophomore Grace McKinney had the biggest win haul with four. Senior Karly Riffey was a part of three wins, and sophomore Lily Brooks had an individual double.
McKinney got the Arabians' first individual win of the year in the 200-yard freestyle, with a time of 2 minutes, 5.21 seconds. She followed that with a easy win in the 500 free, in 5:43.89.
It was McKinney anchoring the 200 free relay, after Sophie Kaster, Maddie Oliver and Jaima Link (1:46.81).
McKinney's other win was in the 400 free relay, along with seniors Riffey, Emma Robison and Maggie Miller (3:59.79).
Riffey pulled out the closest finish of the night, by 4/100ths of a second over Oak Hill's Taylor King in the 50 free. Riffey's time was 25.75.
In the 100 free, Riffey led a 1-2-3 Arabian sweep, in 57.59. Miller and Alecis Sutton were close behind.
Brooks copped the 100 backstroke (1:06.11) and teammates Miller and Stella Payne were the next two to touch the wall.
The 200 individual medley also went to Brooks, in 2:24.80.
Robison won the 100 butterfly (1:03.47) and was second in the 100 breaststroke by .13 of a second.
The 200 medley relay went to Link, Oliver, Payne and Alia Walters (2:04.04).
Senior Elayna Sisson was second in diving (185.45 points).
"I feel real good about where we're at as far as our base times," Hertzler said. 'They were really excited to get the season going; (they have) really good attitudes and it's been good."
This was the first meet for nine freshmen and a handful of other newcomers. Two ninth-graders, Claire Wittkamper (500 free) and Sophie Kaster (200 free) were second in their races.
"It was interesting to see how they do being nervous and all that good stuff," Hertzler said. "But they held their own and it was pretty good."
The Arabians' next meet is Dec. 3 at Muncie Central, concurrent with the PH boys' season opener.
