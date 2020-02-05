RICHMOND--Pendleton Heights' players constantly heard the same sentence from coach Chad Cook as they were preparing for Class 4A Sectional 9 -- defense wins championships.
It most certainly won the Arabians their tournament opener Wednesday night and a shot at a trophy three nights later.
PH shut down Greenfield-Central 45-27 at the Tiernan Center and in the process allowed the second-fewest points to an opponent this season, and it was a sterling effort from all seven Arabians who entered the game.
"We've really been emphasizing that when our shots might not be dropping or when things aren't going our way on offense, we can play defense," Cook said. "We were really tuned in to this game and the girls did a really good job of getting stops."
The Arabians (13-11) held the Cougars (10-13) to single digits in each of the final three quarters (four, six and five), and for the game, G-C shot just 26.8 percent (11-of-41) and it had to settle for a lot of tough shots and also missed a few easier ones.
During a 12-0 PH run late in the game, the Cougars went nearly nine minutes without scoring, and on offense, the Arabians were proficient in milking time off the clock in order to limit G-C's chances.
"This week in practice, we worked on defense a lot because they do ball-screen, so we worked on hedging," senior forward Aubree Dwiggins said. "They beat us a lot in the regular season on ball-screening, so when we shut them down defensively, it was hard for them to score."
Dwiggins had a game-high 17 points, as well as six rebounds. She was a main focus of the Cougars, who often had three defenders on her. But on one instance, she kicked it out to Megan Mills, who buried a 3-pointer and that put PH up 25-14 midway through the second quarter.
"Aubree is one of those players who really commands a lot of attention," Cook said. "They really collapsed on her inside, but she was still able to get stuff going to the basket."
If it wasn't Dwiggins in the paint, it was either Mills or point guard Kylie Davis either in the perimeter or lane. Both Mills and Davis made a pair of triples in the first half, and those by Mills -- against a 2-3 zone -- helped push the Arabian advantage upward.
Davis finished with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mills had eight points and four boards.
PH broke it open in the second period, in which it outscored G-C 13-4 and led 27-16 at the half. Besides Mills' 3s, Dwiggins had the other seven points in the quarter.
After G-C came to within 29-22, the Arabians ran off 12 in a row and cemented it. They got put-backs by Dwiggins, Davis and Whitney Warfel, as well as back-door buckets by Davis and Warfel, while the Cougars were unraveling on the other end with misses and turnovers.
The Arabians shot 50 percent from the field (20-of-40) and were 4-for-13 from 3-point range. They only attempted two free throws (Dwiggins had the only make) and there were only 11 fouls called in the game (four against G-C).
PH's season-best defensive point total was 26 against Connersville. The Arabians, who went in averaging just under 50 points allowed, gave up less than 40 three other times, including 37 to G-C in November.
"We talked about how important (defense) was and we're going to emphasize that (in practice today) and get ready for the matchup on Friday, whoever that is," Cook said.
Later in the evening, New Palestine (16-7) upset seventh-ranked Mount Vernon (22-2) 41-32 and will be PH's opponent Friday, following the 6 p.m. semifinal between Anderson (14-10) and Muncie Central (7-15).
The Dragons edged the Arabians in overtime last month at New Pal.
"Coach Cook always says defense wins championships, and if we can keep up the good defense, we will win the sectional championship," Dwiggins said.
