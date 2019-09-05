ANDERSON — It was a soccer contest of both made and missed opportunities by both the Pendleton Heights and Anderson boys squads Thursday night.
PH was able to quickly recover from a misfortune, and the Arabians turned back what would become a 10-man Indians side 3-1.
After a failed penalty kick just before halftime, Myles Mitchem got the go-ahead goal on a set piece to put PH (4-2) ahead to stay and spoiled Anderson’s first soccer game on the newly-installed artificial surface at Collier Field.
Levi Rodriguez, like Mitchem a senior, had the bookend tallies for the Arabians.
“Just being able to play those quick passes off of each other and feeding each other the ball and having some opportunities, that was good to see,” PH coach Kyle Davy said.
The Indians (1-2-1) got the first big break, in the eighth minute, and its leading scorer made good.
Senior Miguel Contreras stole a clearing pass 30 yards away from the goal, dribbled briefly, and put it past PH keeper William Phillips to the left side. It was Contreras’ sixth goal of the year.
The Arabians countered quickly, as Rodriguez fired a low shot from the edge of the 18-yard box for his second tally of the season, in the 11th minute.
In the 20th minute, Phillips — a sophomore making his varsity debut — stopped Alan Rodriguez’s penalty kick by covering it with both hands on a prone position.
Anderson likewise had bad luck on a penalty of its own, in the 38th minute. Kai Moore got the chance after being tripped in the box, but his shot went wide right and the match remained level at halftime.
Mitchem atoned for Moore’s miss in the 45th minute, also without pressure but from a greater distance.
The senior midfielder converted a free kick from about 30 yards out for his second of the year, in which Indian keeper Sebastian Rodriguez could do nothing about.
After Anderson freshman Vincent Ibarra was sent off in the 65th minute by virtue of a second yellow card, PH became a man up and would ice it six minutes later.
With several players crowded in front of the net, Rodriguez headed the ball and it caromed inside the left post and then back toward the field. That was good enough for the goal, and the win.
“It was Anderson’s first soccer game on the new turf and they had a lot of energy coming out of the gate “ Davy said. “We got a goal back and I told them at halftime to settle down and possess the ball. We regained our composure and we were lucky they had to go down a man, but we continued to attack and I saw some great stuff tonight.”
PH hosts Marion Tuesday and Anderson visits Indianapolis Tech Sept. 14.
