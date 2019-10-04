PENDLETON--Delta football is unbeaten no more.
Pendleton Heights put on a performance to remember in the second half against Class 4A No. 4 Delta, forcing three second-half turnovers on the way to a 28-22 win over its previously unbeaten Hoosier Heritage Conference rival.
It wasn’t an easy win by any means.
Delta recovered an onside kick at midfield trailing by six with under four minutes to go. Pendleton Heights responded with four straight stops, including three pass break-ups and a sack to seal a fourth straight win over the Eagles.
“We talked before the game that if you’re going to be victorious, you have to be fearless,” Pendleton Heights coach Jed Richman said. “I thought the kids played awful fearless on defense...I think this is the first time in school history we’ve beat them four times in a row, so these seniors go out not losing to Delta, and that’s a really powerful thing because they’re a tradition-rich program.”
Prior to Friday’s game, the Eagles (6-1) hadn’t allowed more than 10 points in any game. The Arabians (4-3) had scored 14 through three quarters and scored 14 more in the fourth.
Pendleton Heights’ second-half defense was both clutch and timely. The Arabians were flying all over the field and forcing crucial turnovers to take control.
Kirby Hess undercut a quick out route and picked off Delta quarterback Brady Hunt for an easy 30-yard pick-6 to give Pendleton Heights a 14-10 lead, its first of the night at the 3:09 mark of the third quarter. On the following drive, Hunt was picked off again, this time by Jack Elijah, who returned it 53 yards into the red zone.
Hess finished the game with 93 rushing yards, 31 passing yards and two total touchdowns. Rios racked up 150 yards rushing on 14 carries, including two touchdowns. As a team, Pendleton Heights tallied 312 yards on the ground. The defense, meanwhile, limited the Eagles to 127 yards rushing, well below their 283 yards per game average.
“Playing New Palestine kind of distorts your stats a little bit,” Richman said. “Mt. Vernon is pretty good, too. They handled Mt. Vernon, you have to give them credit, and we were able to get on the good side tonight. Sometimes, (stats) are misleading. I feel like we’re a pretty good running team. We need to get a little more effective throwing the ball.”
To that point, the Eagles played clean football and weren’t called for a penalty all night. As Nick Taylor split the uprights on a field goal, he was knocked down and the Eagles were flagged for roughing the kicker, setting PH up with first and goal at the three. Hess scored on a keeper on the next play to put the hosts up by two scores.
Delta’s offense responded with a touchdown to get back within a possession, but Pendleton Heights’ defense was on a mission. Elijah forced a fumble on a pass completion, and Luke Bays recovered it at Delta’s 25. Joe Rios broke through several tackles on a 24-yard run to follow, and he capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown to put the Arabians back up by two possessions.
Through one half, the difference in the game was a Pendleton Heights fumble recovered by Logan Drown. The fumble set the Eagles up at the Arabians’ 47, and they ultimately ended up with a field goal to take an early lead.
There was a defensive struggle happening early on, and Delta tried to win the field position battle and looked to have done so after pinning Pendleton Heights at its own 10-yard line. The Arabians wasted no time taking the lead despite poor field position. Hess kept the ball on a read-option and got the edge for a 41-yard gain, moving the hosts into Delta territory for the first time all night.
Joseph Rios handled the rest, following a 25-yard run with a 2-yard touchdown to give Pendleton Heights the lead against an Eagles squad that had allowed just 23 points through six games this season.
Delta’s offense quickly responded and showed why it averaged 46 points per game entering the night. Faced with a third-and-long from the Arabians’ 35, Hunt unloaded a perfect pass down the sideline, connecting with Wesley Stitt for a touchdown to retake the lead with under three minutes left in the half.
The Pendleton Heights defense held Delta to some pedestrian numbers in the first half despite trailing at the break. The Eagles were held to 51 yards on the ground with a 2.6-yard average. Meanwhile, the Arabians racked up 154 yards on a healthy eight yards per rush.
At halftime, Pendleton Heights honored former coach John Broughton and presented him with his Indiana Football Hall of Fame plaque as the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation. Broughton won 226 games in 40 years at the helm for the Arabians, placing him 37th on Indiana’s all-time football wins list. Broughton won 10 conference championships and brought the program two sectional titles in 2010 and 2011.
Broughton led two undefeated regular season teams in 1989 and 1998, coaching his final season in 2015.
“I was shocked when I got a call, honored,” Broughton said. “I just think of all the kids that I coached over the years and all of the assistant coaches that put all the blood, sweat and tears into everything we did. We had ups and downs over those years. … It was a great run and I loved every minute of it here.
“Great community. I didn’t know where Pendleton, Indiana, was when they called me and told me there was job opening, and now it’s home.”
Next up for Pendleton Heights, the Arabians will travel to Yorktown at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.