ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria City Council is again seeking $383,000 in funds from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs to demolish three blighted buildings as March 20 meeting at City Hall.
The buildings are near Washington and Canal streets. The council sought the same money previously, but the council hit a snag in December.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, Mayor Todd Naselroaad said the city wouldn’t be able to meet the deadline for the community and rural affairs grant.
The buildings could be considered historic, and historic buildings cannot be torn down without approval from the Advisory Council for Historic Preservation, said Alan Moore, Alexandria’s economic development director. That federal entity is designed to protect historic areas.
In a separate interview, Councilwoman Patty Kuhn said the council will be reapplying for the OCRA grant, which would require the city to put in $50,000 in exchange for the $383,000.
The $50,000 would come from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan funds. ARP funds are federal grants given to various entities, including municipalities, for COVID-19 relief.
Demolishing buildings could be the beginning of problems for the city.
After demolition, Alexandria would have to leave the remaining land untouched for an estimated 5 to 7 years per OCRA requirements, according to Kuhn.
She was not a fan of the idea, saying, “We need to be building things.”
The council will next meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday, April 3, at City Hall.