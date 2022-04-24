Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 23)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;7;1;.875

*Shenandoah;8;3;.727

Anderson;7;5;.583

*Alexandria;6;6;.500

Frankton;4;5;.444

Madison-Grant;4;6;.400

Pendleton Heights;4;8;.333

Liberty Christian;2;8;.200

Daleville;2;10;.167

Elwood;1;5;.167

Anderson Prep;0;6;.000

*--includes 1 tie

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;8;2;.800

Pendleton Heights;11;3;.786

Frankton;6;3;.667

Lapel;6;3;.667

Shenandoah;8;5;.615

Elwood;5;4;.555

Anderson;3;3;.500

Daleville;1;1;.500

Alexandria;2;6;.250

Liberty Christian;2;6;.250

