Area Records (Through games of Saturday, April 23)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;7;1;.875
*Shenandoah;8;3;.727
Anderson;7;5;.583
*Alexandria;6;6;.500
Frankton;4;5;.444
Madison-Grant;4;6;.400
Pendleton Heights;4;8;.333
Liberty Christian;2;8;.200
Daleville;2;10;.167
Elwood;1;5;.167
Anderson Prep;0;6;.000
*--includes 1 tie
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;8;2;.800
Pendleton Heights;11;3;.786
Frankton;6;3;.667
Lapel;6;3;.667
Shenandoah;8;5;.615
Elwood;5;4;.555
Anderson;3;3;.500
Daleville;1;1;.500
Alexandria;2;6;.250
Liberty Christian;2;6;.250