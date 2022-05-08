Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 7)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;10;4;.714
*Shenandoah;9;6;.600
*Frankton;10;7;.588
Anderson;11;8;.579
Madison-Grant;7;9;.438
Pendleton Heights;7;11;.389
*Alexandria;6;13;.316
Liberty Christian;4;9;.308
Daleville;3;14;.176
Elwood;1;10;.091
Anderson Prep;0;8;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;14;2;.875
Pendleton Heights;15;3;.833
Shenandoah;13;7;.650
Elwood;9;5;.643
Frankton;9;5;.643
Lapel;7;7;.500
Anderson;5;6;.455
Daleville;2;3;.400
Liberty Christian;4;8;.333
*Alexandria;3;9;.250
*--includes 1 tie