Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 7)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;10;4;.714

*Shenandoah;9;6;.600

*Frankton;10;7;.588

Anderson;11;8;.579

Madison-Grant;7;9;.438

Pendleton Heights;7;11;.389

*Alexandria;6;13;.316

Liberty Christian;4;9;.308

Daleville;3;14;.176

Elwood;1;10;.091

Anderson Prep;0;8;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;14;2;.875

Pendleton Heights;15;3;.833

Shenandoah;13;7;.650

Elwood;9;5;.643

Frankton;9;5;.643

Lapel;7;7;.500

Anderson;5;6;.455

Daleville;2;3;.400

Liberty Christian;4;8;.333

*Alexandria;3;9;.250

*--includes 1 tie

