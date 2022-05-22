Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 21)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
*Lapel;15;7;.682
*Frankton;15;9;.625
*Shenandoah;14;9;.609
Anderson;15;12;.556
*Alexandria;12;15;.444
Pendleton Heights;11;15;.423
Madison-Grant;9;14;.391
Liberty Christian;8;13;.381
Elwood;6;16;.273
Daleville;4;19;.174
Anderson Prep;0;13;.000
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;20;5;.800
Pendleton Heights;21;6;.778
Frankton;16;7;.696
Elwood;17;8;.680
Lapel;13;7;.650
Shenandoah;16;10;.615
Liberty Christian;9;13;.409
Anderson;7;11;.389
Daleville;5;12;.294
*Alexandria;5;16;.238
*--includes 1 tie