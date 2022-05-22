Area Records (Through games of Saturday, May 21)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

*Lapel;15;7;.682

*Frankton;15;9;.625

*Shenandoah;14;9;.609

Anderson;15;12;.556

*Alexandria;12;15;.444

Pendleton Heights;11;15;.423

Madison-Grant;9;14;.391

Liberty Christian;8;13;.381

Elwood;6;16;.273

Daleville;4;19;.174

Anderson Prep;0;13;.000

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;20;5;.800

Pendleton Heights;21;6;.778

Frankton;16;7;.696

Elwood;17;8;.680

Lapel;13;7;.650

Shenandoah;16;10;.615

Liberty Christian;9;13;.409

Anderson;7;11;.389

Daleville;5;12;.294

*Alexandria;5;16;.238

*--includes 1 tie

