Area Baseball & Softball Records (Through games of Saturday, April 2)

Baseball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Daleville;1;0;1.000

Liberty Christian;1;1;.500

*Shenandoah;1;1;.500

*Alexandria;1;2;.333

Frankton;1;2;.333

Anderson Prep;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

*Lapel;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;0;.000

Anderson;0;2;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000

*--includes 1 tie

Softball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;2;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000

Liberty Christian;1;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;1;.500

Lapel;1;2;.333

Alexandria;0;0;.000

Anderson;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Elwood;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;0;.000

