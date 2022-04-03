Area Baseball & Softball Records (Through games of Saturday, April 2)
Baseball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Daleville;1;0;1.000
Liberty Christian;1;1;.500
*Shenandoah;1;1;.500
*Alexandria;1;2;.333
Frankton;1;2;.333
Anderson Prep;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
*Lapel;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;0;.000
Anderson;0;2;.000
Pendleton Heights;0;3;.000
*--includes 1 tie
Softball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;2;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;2;0;1.000
Liberty Christian;1;0;1.000
Shenandoah;1;1;.500
Lapel;1;2;.333
Alexandria;0;0;.000
Anderson;0;0;.000
Daleville;0;0;.000
Elwood;0;0;.000
Madison-Grant;0;0;.000