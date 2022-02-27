Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, And.;23;461;20.0

Dunham, PH;24;438;18.3

Johnson, Dale.;20;344;17.2

Schwinn, Frank.;21;356;17.0

Howell, M-G;21;347;16.5

Wills, And.;20;304;15.2

House, LC;22;333;15.1

Campbell, Shen.;21;315;15.0

Reese, El.;18;248;13.8

Adams, Dale.;21;283;13.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

House, LC;22;180;8.2

Schwinn, Frank.;21;171;8.1

Sallee, El.;15;118;7.9

Wilson, Dale.;21;154;7.3

Cuneo, Alex.;21;153;7.3

Johnson, Dale.;20;129;6.5

Paige, And.;23;147;6.4

Gustin, PH;24;153;6.4

Ingram, And.;22;132;6.0

Campbell, Shen.;21;121;5.8

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Leisure, Dale.;21;163;7.8

Howell, M-G;21;123;5.9

Carson, And.;23;110;4.8

Cuneo, Alex.;21;83;4.0

D.Stevens, Shen.;19;74;3.9

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, And.;23;103;4.5

Howell, M-G;21;85;4.0

Leisure, Dale.;21;80;3.8

Davenport, Frank.;21;57;2.7

Johnson, Dale.;20;51;2.6

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Rees, LC;21;364;17.3

Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2

K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7

Bates, Frank.;28;400;14.3

W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7

Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7

Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4

Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3

Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1

Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0

Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4

Rees, LC;21;161;7.7

Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2

Sperry, Frank.;28;193;6.9

Bates, Frank.;28;191;6.8

Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6

Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2

Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1

Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1

Bates, Frank.;28;91;3.3

Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2

Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2

Utterback, Frank.;28;79;2.8

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3

Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1

Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0

Rees, LC;21;82;3.9

K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 26.

