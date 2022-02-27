Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;23;461;20.0
Dunham, PH;24;438;18.3
Johnson, Dale.;20;344;17.2
Schwinn, Frank.;21;356;17.0
Howell, M-G;21;347;16.5
Wills, And.;20;304;15.2
House, LC;22;333;15.1
Campbell, Shen.;21;315;15.0
Reese, El.;18;248;13.8
Adams, Dale.;21;283;13.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;22;180;8.2
Schwinn, Frank.;21;171;8.1
Sallee, El.;15;118;7.9
Wilson, Dale.;21;154;7.3
Cuneo, Alex.;21;153;7.3
Johnson, Dale.;20;129;6.5
Paige, And.;23;147;6.4
Gustin, PH;24;153;6.4
Ingram, And.;22;132;6.0
Campbell, Shen.;21;121;5.8
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;21;163;7.8
Howell, M-G;21;123;5.9
Carson, And.;23;110;4.8
Cuneo, Alex.;21;83;4.0
D.Stevens, Shen.;19;74;3.9
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;23;103;4.5
Howell, M-G;21;85;4.0
Leisure, Dale.;21;80;3.8
Davenport, Frank.;21;57;2.7
Johnson, Dale.;20;51;2.6
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Rees, LC;21;364;17.3
Stansberry, Alex.;23;396;17.2
K.Warfel, PH;23;360;15.7
Bates, Frank.;28;400;14.3
W.Warfel, PH;23;315;13.7
Hosier, Alex.;23;314;13.7
Allman, Lap.;25;335;13.4
Turner, M-G;23;283;12.3
Peoples, APA;19;230;12.1
Greene, M-G;23;264;11.5
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Allman, Lapel;25;250;10.0
Peoples, APA;19;179;9.4
Rees, LC;21;161;7.7
Johnson, Dale.;19;136;7.2
Sperry, Frank.;28;193;6.9
Bates, Frank.;28;191;6.8
Voss, Dale.;22;145;6.6
Lloyd, PH;21;131;6.2
Muterspaugh, Shen.;15;91;6.1
Hosier, Alex.;23;130;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;25;128;5.1
Bates, Frank.;28;91;3.3
Stansberry, Alex;23;74;3.2
Rosenkrans, PH;22;70;3.2
Utterback, Frank.;28;79;2.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Stansberry, Alex;23;144;6.3
Hosier, Alex.;23;94;4.1
Clervrain, LC;21;83;4.0
Rees, LC;21;82;3.9
K.Warfel, PH;23;69;3.0
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 26.
