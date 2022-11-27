Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;6;160;26.7
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;122;20.3
Wills, Lapel;7;130;18.6
Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;108;18.0
Gothrup, Daleville;7;118;16.9
Moore, Madison-Grant;5;74;14.8
Collins, Frankton;7;91;13.0
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;77;12.8
Poynter, Lapel;7;89;12.7
Niccum, Frankton;7;76;10.9
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;7;105;15.0
Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;76;12.7
Johnson, Daleville;7;49;7.0
Niccum, Frankton;7;46;6.6
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;6;39;6.5
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Renihan, Lapel;7;35;5.0
Greene, Madison-Grant;6;29;4.8
Hosier, Alexandria;6;23;3.8
Eldridge, Anderson Prep;6;21;3.5
Haseman, Lapel;7;23;3.3
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;6;31;5.2
Peoples, Anderson Prep;6;27;4.5
Flowers, Anderson Prep;6;25;4.2
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;6;25;4.2
Johnson, Daleville;7;28;4.0
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 26.