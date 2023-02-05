Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, Anderson;15;329;21.9

Adams, Daleville;13;198;15.2

Howell, Madison-Grant;16;242;15.1

Murphy, Anderson;15;205;13.7

Ingram, Anderson;17;232;13.6

Br. Judge, Lapel;16;212;13.3

Watson, Liberty Christian;17;224;13.2

Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;203;12.7

Southerland, Madison-Grant;16;198;12.4

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;18;220;12.2

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Newsome, Daleville;13;114;8.8

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;18;128;7.1

Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;98;6.1

Gardner, Frankton;18;110;6.1

Watson, Liberty Christian;17;103;6.1

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Howell, Madison-Grant;16;105;6.6

Carson, Anderson;15;70;4.7

Wright, Frankton;18;82;4.6

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;17;73;4.3

Cuneo, Alexandria;14;51;3.6

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Carson, Anderson;15;57;3.8

Howell, Madison-Grant;16;46;2.9

Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;34;2.1

Cuneo, Alexandria;14;28;2.0

Pratt, Alexandria;18;34;1.9

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;22;527;24.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;506;20.2

Gothrup, Daleville;16;262;16.4

Wills, Lapel;22;347;15.8

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;370;14.8

Starks, Anderson;22;317;14.4

Sperry, Frankton;22;285;13.0

Peoples, Anderson Prep;16;232;12.3

Poynter, Lapel;22;270;12.3

Collins, Frankton;22;260;11.8

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;22;278;12.6

Peoples, Anderson Prep;16;154;9.6

Sperry, Frankton;22;163;7.4

Johnson, Daleville;15;110;7.3

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;25;179;7.2

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;23;101;4.4

Renihan, Lapel;22;92;4.2

Hosier, Alexandria;22;77;3.5

Harpe, Alexandria;22;69;3.1

Haseman, Lapel;22;59;2.7

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;23;106;4.6

Hosier, Alexandria;22;96;4.4

Johnson, Daleville;15;56;3.7

Moore, Madison-Grant;22;78;3.5

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;88;3.5

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 4.

