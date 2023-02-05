Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, Anderson;15;329;21.9
Adams, Daleville;13;198;15.2
Howell, Madison-Grant;16;242;15.1
Murphy, Anderson;15;205;13.7
Ingram, Anderson;17;232;13.6
Br. Judge, Lapel;16;212;13.3
Watson, Liberty Christian;17;224;13.2
Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;203;12.7
Southerland, Madison-Grant;16;198;12.4
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;18;220;12.2
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
Newsome, Daleville;13;114;8.8
Gustin, Pendleton Heights;18;128;7.1
Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;98;6.1
Gardner, Frankton;18;110;6.1
Watson, Liberty Christian;17;103;6.1
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Howell, Madison-Grant;16;105;6.6
Carson, Anderson;15;70;4.7
Wright, Frankton;18;82;4.6
Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;17;73;4.3
Cuneo, Alexandria;14;51;3.6
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, Anderson;15;57;3.8
Howell, Madison-Grant;16;46;2.9
Anderson, Liberty Christian;16;34;2.1
Cuneo, Alexandria;14;28;2.0
Pratt, Alexandria;18;34;1.9
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;22;527;24.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;506;20.2
Gothrup, Daleville;16;262;16.4
Wills, Lapel;22;347;15.8
W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;370;14.8
Starks, Anderson;22;317;14.4
Sperry, Frankton;22;285;13.0
Peoples, Anderson Prep;16;232;12.3
Poynter, Lapel;22;270;12.3
Collins, Frankton;22;260;11.8
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;22;278;12.6
Peoples, Anderson Prep;16;154;9.6
Sperry, Frankton;22;163;7.4
Johnson, Daleville;15;110;7.3
Shelton, Pendleton Heights;25;179;7.2
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;23;101;4.4
Renihan, Lapel;22;92;4.2
Hosier, Alexandria;22;77;3.5
Harpe, Alexandria;22;69;3.1
Haseman, Lapel;22;59;2.7
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;23;106;4.6
Hosier, Alexandria;22;96;4.4
Johnson, Daleville;15;56;3.7
Moore, Madison-Grant;22;78;3.5
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;25;88;3.5
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, February 4.