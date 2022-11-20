Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;4;91;22.8
Gothrup, Daleville;5;90;18.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;4;71;17.8
Peoples, Anderson Prep;5;83;16.6
Moore, Madison-Grant;5;74;14.8
Wills, Lapel;4;59;14.8
Poynter, Lapel;4;55;13.8
Collins, Frankton;3;37;12.3
Johnson, Daleville;5;59;11.8
Niccum, Frankton;3;30;10.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;4;59;14.8
Peoples, Anderson Prep;5;65;13.0
Niccum, Frankton;3;25;8.3
Johnson, Daleville;5;38;7.6
Harpe, Alexandria;4;27;6.8
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;5;26;5.2
Renihan, Lapel;4;18;4.5
Hosier, Alexandria;4;17;4.3
Eldridge, Anderson Prep;5;15;3.0
Poynter, Lapel;4;12;3.0
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;4;23;5.8
Johnson, Daleville;5;24;4.8
Flowers, Anderson Prep;5;20;4.0
Greene, Madison-Grant;5;20;4.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;4;15;3.8
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 19.