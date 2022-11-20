Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;4;91;22.8

Gothrup, Daleville;5;90;18.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;4;71;17.8

Peoples, Anderson Prep;5;83;16.6

Moore, Madison-Grant;5;74;14.8

Wills, Lapel;4;59;14.8

Poynter, Lapel;4;55;13.8

Collins, Frankton;3;37;12.3

Johnson, Daleville;5;59;11.8

Niccum, Frankton;3;30;10.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;4;59;14.8

Peoples, Anderson Prep;5;65;13.0

Niccum, Frankton;3;25;8.3

Johnson, Daleville;5;38;7.6

Harpe, Alexandria;4;27;6.8

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;5;26;5.2

Renihan, Lapel;4;18;4.5

Hosier, Alexandria;4;17;4.3

Eldridge, Anderson Prep;5;15;3.0

Poynter, Lapel;4;12;3.0

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;4;23;5.8

Johnson, Daleville;5;24;4.8

Flowers, Anderson Prep;5;20;4.0

Greene, Madison-Grant;5;20;4.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;4;15;3.8

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 19.

Tags

Trending Video