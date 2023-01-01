Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, Anderson;4;82;20.5

Howell, Madison-Grant;9;165;18.3

Murphy, Anderson;5;82;16.4

Ingram, Anderson;6;97;16.2

Watson, Liberty Christian;9;130;14.4

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;115;12.8

Harpe, Alexandria;9;112;12.4

Scott, Anderson Prep;7;85;12.1

Kelley, Liberty Christian;9;109;12.1

Southerland, Madison-Grant;9;106;11.8

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Newsome, Daleville;7;65;9.3

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;9;80;8.9

Ward, Alexandria;5;33;6.6

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;52;6.5

Watson, Liberty Christian;9;58;6.4

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Howell, Madison-Grant;9;55;6.1

Cuneo, Alexandria;9;38;4.2

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;9;38;4.2

Wright, Frankton;9;38;4.2

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;33;4.1

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;7;23;3.3

Carson, Anderson;4;12;3.0

Cuneo, Alexandria;9;24;2.7

Howell, Madison-Grant;9;24;2.7

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;8;19;2.4

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;12;275;22.9

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;263;20.2

Wills, Lapel;13;224;17.2

Gothrup, Daleville;13;209;16.1

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;148;14.8

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;188;14.5

Starks, Anderson;14;195;13.9

Poynter, Lapel;13;164;12.6

Moore, Madison-Grant;13;153;11.8

Collins, Frankton;12;132;11.0

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;13;188;14.5

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;110;11.0

Johnson, Daleville;13;92;7.1

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;13;88;6.8

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;87;6.7

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;14;68;4.9

Renihan, Lapel;13;56;4.3

Hosier, Alexandria;12;47;3.9

Haseman, Lapel;13;45;3.5

Eldridge, Anderson Prep;8;25;3.1

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;12;66;5.5

Greene, Madison-Grant;14;68;4.9

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;13;52;4.0

Johnson, Daleville;13;50;3.8

Peoples, Anderson Prep;10;35;3.5

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, December 31.

Tags

Trending Video