Boys Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Carson, Anderson;8;168;21.0

Howell, Madison-Grant;11;191;17.4

Watson, Liberty Christian;12;173;14.4

Ingram, Anderson;10;143;14.3

Southerland, Madison-Grant;11;150;13.6

Murphy, Anderson;8;107;13.4

Mozingo, Pendleton Heights;12;151;12.6

Harpe, Alexandria;11;156;12.4

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;12;145;12.1

Scott, Anderson Prep;10;117;11.7

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.

Newsome, Daleville;8;71;8.9

Gustin, Pendleton Heights;12;94;7.8

Tomlinson, Shenandoah;8;50;6.3

Gardner, Frankton;12;72;6.0

Leech, Daleville;9;54;6.0

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Howell, Madison-Grant;11;73;6.6

Er. Troutman, Liberty Christian;12;51;4.3

Wright, Frankton;12;48;4.0

Cuneo, Alexandria;11;43;3.9

Southerland, Madison-Grant;11;41;3.7

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Ca. Anderson, Anderson Prep;7;23;3.3

Carson, Anderson;8;22;2.8

Howell, Madison-Grant;11;29;2.6

Ce. Anderson, Liberty Christian;11;27;2.5

Cuneo, Alexandria;11;25;2.3

Girls Basketball

Scoring

Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;16;384;24.0

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;344;20.2

Gothrup, Daleville;13;209;16.1

Wills, Lapel;17;270;15.9

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;241;14.2

Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;164;13.7

Starks, Anderson;16;216;13.5

Poynter, Lapel;17;212;12.5

Moore, Madison-Grant;15;172;11.5

Sperry, Frankton;15;169;11.3

Rebounds

Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.

Wills, Lapel;17;227;13.4

Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;128;10.7

Shelton, Pendleton Heights;17;121;7.1

Johnson, Daleville;13;92;7.1

W. Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;107;6.3

Assists

Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.

Greene, Madison-Grant;16;77;4.8

Renihan, Lapel;17;66;3.9

Hosier, Alexandria;16;58;3.6

Haseman, Lapel;17;51;3.0

Harpe, Alexandria;16;46;2.9

Steals

Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.

Hosier, Alexandria;16;79;4.9

Greene, Madison-Grant;16;73;4.6

K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;17;67;3.9

Johnson, Daleville;13;50;3.8

Peoples, Anderson Prep;12;39;3.3

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, January 7.

Tags

Trending Video