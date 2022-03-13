Boys Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Carson, And.;24;477;19.9
Dunham, PH;24;440;18.3
Schwinn, Frank.;22;374;17.0
Johnson, Dale.;23;386;16.8
Howell, M-G;24;376;15.7
House, LC;25;386;15.4
Campbell, Shen.;23;349;15.2
Wills, And.;23;345;15.0
Adams, Dale.;24;318;13.3
Reese, El.;20;260;13.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR;Avg.
House, LC;25;215;8.6
Schwinn, Frank.;22;177;8.0
Sallee, El.;17;127;7.5
Cuneo, Alex.;23;169;7.3
Wilson, Dale.;24;170;7.1
Paige, And.;24;152;6.3
Ingram, And.;23;145;6.3
Johnson, Dale.;23;144;6.3
Gustin, PH;24;148;6.2
Campbell, Shen.;23;131;5.7
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Leisure, Dale.;24;185;7.7
Howell, M-G;24;139;5.8
Carson, And.;24;116;4.8
Cuneo, Alex.;23;88;3.8
D.Stevens, Shen.;21;80;3.8
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
Carson, And.;24;107;4.5
Howell, M-G;24;96;4.0
Leisure, Dale.;24;90;3.8
Davenport, Frank.;22;60;2.7
Johnson, Dale.;23;58;2.5
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, March 12.
