FOOTBALL
QBR
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
McGuire, Alex;62;104;765;10;5;94
Gast, Alex;70;105;755;4;5;81
Craig, Lapel;108;171;1210;7;8;78
Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72
Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Brooks, M-G;178;2113;30
Dollar, Lapel;193;1601;20
Lewis, Shen;138;992;20
Cuneo, Alex;103;731;13
Luzadder, Frank.;153;700;12
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Witte, Lapel;59;705;2
Hudson, Lapel;32;327;3
Johns, Alex;29;343;4
Jordan, PH;29;267;4
2 players;;25;;
All-Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Brooks, M-G;2120
Lewis, Shen;1625
Dollar, Lapel;1623
McGuire, Alexandria;1010
Cuneo, Alexandria;900
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Trout, PH;109
Farrell, Frank;101
Di.Fuller, And;101
Tyler, And;101
Cuneo, Alex;96
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Branham, Frank;9.0
Arthur, PH;6.0
Carpenter, Lapel;5.0
Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0
Keeley, Alex;5.0
Interceptions
Name;School;Int
Souders, Pendleton Heights;5
Nunley, Frankton;4
Stanley, Madison-Grant;4
Wilson, Shenandoah;4
Priest, Lapel;3
Scoring
Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Brooks, M-G;31;5;0;0;0;196
Lewis, Shen;22;0;0;0;1;134
Dollar, Lapel;20;0;0;0;0;120
Cuneo, Alex;18;0;0;0;0;108
Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78
VOLLEYBALL (FINAL)
Kills
Name, School;Kills
Baney, Madison-Grant;436
Ross, Pendleton Heights;335
Grile, Pendleton Heights;327
Paska, Lapel;306
Klettheimer, Frankton;286
Johnson, Daleville;273
Reed, Daleville;251
Sperry, Frankton;233
A. Key, Frankton;207
McPhaul, Daleville;184
Aces
Name, School;Aces
Sperry, Frankton;87
L. Finley, Daleville;74
Paska, Lapel;69
Greene, Madison-Grant;66
Gary, Pendleton Heights;63
Cukrowicz, Daleville;62
E. Finley, Daleville;59
Harper, Lapel;59
Grile, Pendleton Heights;57
Klettheimer, Frankton;57
Total Blocks
Name, School;Blocks
Baney, Madison-Grant;119
Wilson, Madison-Grant;63
Klettheimer, Frankton;60
A. Key, Frankton;56
Duckworth, Alexandria;54
Havens, Madison-Grant;45
McPhaul, Daleville;43
Canada, Pendleton Heights;42
Johnson, Daleville;42
Ross, Pendleton Heights;42
Assists
Name, School;Assists
Phillips, Pendleton Heights;904
E.Finley, Daleville;785
Moore, Madison-Grant;772
Jannings, Lapel;603
Sperry, Frankton;501
Garcia, Elwood;479
Long, Frankton;443
Closser, Alexandria;281
Warren, Liberty Christian;233
Sayre, Alexandria;172
Digs
Name, School;Digs
Greene, Madison-Grant;589
Gary, Pendleton Heights;400
L.Finley, Daleville;346
Jones, Alexandria;337
Sperry, Frankton;303
Grile, Pendleton Heights;287
Reed, Daleville;271
Hannon, Pendleton Heights;265
E. Finley, Daleville;260
Landis, Lapel;252
Serve Receive
Name, School;Receptions
Greene, Madison-Grant;555
Alexander, Frankton;415
Hannon, Pendleton Heights;407
Grile, Pendleton Heights;403
Jones, Alexandria;382
Paska, Lapel;370
Gary, Pendleton Heights;366
Reed, Daleville;344
L.Finley, Daleville;342
C. Duncan, Frankton;318
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, October 22.