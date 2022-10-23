FOOTBALL

QBR

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

McGuire, Alex;62;104;765;10;5;94

Gast, Alex;70;105;755;4;5;81

Craig, Lapel;108;171;1210;7;8;78

Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72

Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Brooks, M-G;178;2113;30

Dollar, Lapel;193;1601;20

Lewis, Shen;138;992;20

Cuneo, Alex;103;731;13

Luzadder, Frank.;153;700;12

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Witte, Lapel;59;705;2

Hudson, Lapel;32;327;3

Johns, Alex;29;343;4

Jordan, PH;29;267;4

2 players;;25;;

All-Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Brooks, M-G;2120

Lewis, Shen;1625

Dollar, Lapel;1623

McGuire, Alexandria;1010

Cuneo, Alexandria;900

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Trout, PH;109

Farrell, Frank;101

Di.Fuller, And;101

Tyler, And;101

Cuneo, Alex;96

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Branham, Frank;9.0

Arthur, PH;6.0

Carpenter, Lapel;5.0

Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0

Keeley, Alex;5.0

Interceptions

Name;School;Int

Souders, Pendleton Heights;5

Nunley, Frankton;4

Stanley, Madison-Grant;4

Wilson, Shenandoah;4

Priest, Lapel;3

Scoring

Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Brooks, M-G;31;5;0;0;0;196

Lewis, Shen;22;0;0;0;1;134

Dollar, Lapel;20;0;0;0;0;120

Cuneo, Alex;18;0;0;0;0;108

Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78

VOLLEYBALL (FINAL)

Kills

Name, School;Kills

Baney, Madison-Grant;436

Ross, Pendleton Heights;335

Grile, Pendleton Heights;327

Paska, Lapel;306

Klettheimer, Frankton;286

Johnson, Daleville;273

Reed, Daleville;251

Sperry, Frankton;233

A. Key, Frankton;207

McPhaul, Daleville;184

Aces

Name, School;Aces

Sperry, Frankton;87

L. Finley, Daleville;74

Paska, Lapel;69

Greene, Madison-Grant;66

Gary, Pendleton Heights;63

Cukrowicz, Daleville;62

E. Finley, Daleville;59

Harper, Lapel;59

Grile, Pendleton Heights;57

Klettheimer, Frankton;57

Total Blocks

Name, School;Blocks

Baney, Madison-Grant;119

Wilson, Madison-Grant;63

Klettheimer, Frankton;60

A. Key, Frankton;56

Duckworth, Alexandria;54

Havens, Madison-Grant;45

McPhaul, Daleville;43

Canada, Pendleton Heights;42

Johnson, Daleville;42

Ross, Pendleton Heights;42

Assists

Name, School;Assists

Phillips, Pendleton Heights;904

E.Finley, Daleville;785

Moore, Madison-Grant;772

Jannings, Lapel;603

Sperry, Frankton;501

Garcia, Elwood;479

Long, Frankton;443

Closser, Alexandria;281

Warren, Liberty Christian;233

Sayre, Alexandria;172

Digs

Name, School;Digs

Greene, Madison-Grant;589

Gary, Pendleton Heights;400

L.Finley, Daleville;346

Jones, Alexandria;337

Sperry, Frankton;303

Grile, Pendleton Heights;287

Reed, Daleville;271

Hannon, Pendleton Heights;265

E. Finley, Daleville;260

Landis, Lapel;252

Serve Receive

Name, School;Receptions

Greene, Madison-Grant;555

Alexander, Frankton;415

Hannon, Pendleton Heights;407

Grile, Pendleton Heights;403

Jones, Alexandria;382

Paska, Lapel;370

Gary, Pendleton Heights;366

Reed, Daleville;344

L.Finley, Daleville;342

C. Duncan, Frankton;318

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, October 22.

