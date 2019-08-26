Football

Quarterback Rating

Name, School;comp;att;yds;TD;INT;QBR

Alexander, Lapel;8;14;200;3;1;111.6

Metz, Alexandria;21;27;271;1;1;105.6

Goff, Shenandoah;8;15;167;3;3;92.9

Ward, Frankton;5;10;48;0;0;63.8

Hess, Pendleton Heights;9;17;90;0;1;43.7

Rushing

Name, School;att;yds;TD

Finley, Frankton;24;192;1

Scott, Lapel;7;104;2

Earley, Pendleton Heights;15;103;2

Dollar, Lapel;5;83;1

Metz, Alexandria;13;82;1

Receptions

Name, School;rec;yds;TD

Stewart, Alexandria;10;144;1

Vernetti, Alexandria;6;32;0

4 players tied;3

All Purpose Yards

Name, School;yds

Finley, Frankton;192

Stewart, Alexandria;147

Britt, Pendleton Heights;130

Bennett, Shenandoah;128

Scott, Lapel;104

Tackles

Name, School;tackles

Bays, Pendleton Heights;13

Vernetti, Alexandria;13

Hummel, Shenandoah;12

Patz, Alexandria;12

3 players tied;11

Sacks

Name, School;sacks

Alegria, Alexandria;2.0

Pitcock, Lapel;1.0

Ayres, Shenandoah;0.5

Farmer, Shenandoah;0.5

Interceptions

Name, School;int

Harper, Lapel;2

Bennett, Shenandoah;1

Dollar, Lapel;1

Mroz, Lapel;1

Vernetti, Alexandria;1

Scoring

Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Earley, Pendleton Heights;2;0;0;0;0;12

Scott, Lapel;2;0;0;0;0;12

Mroz, Lapel;1;0;1;0;0;7

11 players tied;;;;;;6

Volleyball

Kills

Name, School;kills

Crawford, Elwood;74

Sperry, Frankton;37

King, Pendleton Heights;28

Ross, Pendleton Heights;27

Cleek, Frankton;25

Service Aces

Name, School;aces

Ruder, Elwood;18

Lanman, Pendleton Heights;17

Bates, Frankton;11

Dungan, Alexandria;9

Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights;9

Total Blocks

Name, School;blocks

Crawford, Elwood;18

Cleek, Frankton;6

Scott, Elwood;6

3 players tied;5

Digs

Name, School;digs

Wilson, Elwood;63

Crawford, Elwood;56

Guillemette, Elwood;50

Ruder, Elwood;48

Thompson, Elwood;39

Assists

Name, School;assists

Rastetter, Frankton;95

Ruder, Elwood;92

Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights;60

Buck, Shenandoah;40

Thompson, Elwood;33

Service Receptions

Name, School;receptions

Wilson, Elwood;131

Crawford, Elwood;91

Ruder, Elwood;41

Guillemette, Elwood;35

Dungan, Alexandria;33

Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, August 24.

Tags