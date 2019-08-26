Football
Quarterback Rating
Name, School;comp;att;yds;TD;INT;QBR
Alexander, Lapel;8;14;200;3;1;111.6
Metz, Alexandria;21;27;271;1;1;105.6
Goff, Shenandoah;8;15;167;3;3;92.9
Ward, Frankton;5;10;48;0;0;63.8
Hess, Pendleton Heights;9;17;90;0;1;43.7
Rushing
Name, School;att;yds;TD
Finley, Frankton;24;192;1
Scott, Lapel;7;104;2
Earley, Pendleton Heights;15;103;2
Dollar, Lapel;5;83;1
Metz, Alexandria;13;82;1
Receptions
Name, School;rec;yds;TD
Stewart, Alexandria;10;144;1
Vernetti, Alexandria;6;32;0
4 players tied;3
All Purpose Yards
Name, School;yds
Finley, Frankton;192
Stewart, Alexandria;147
Britt, Pendleton Heights;130
Bennett, Shenandoah;128
Scott, Lapel;104
Tackles
Name, School;tackles
Bays, Pendleton Heights;13
Vernetti, Alexandria;13
Hummel, Shenandoah;12
Patz, Alexandria;12
3 players tied;11
Sacks
Name, School;sacks
Alegria, Alexandria;2.0
Pitcock, Lapel;1.0
Ayres, Shenandoah;0.5
Farmer, Shenandoah;0.5
Interceptions
Name, School;int
Harper, Lapel;2
Bennett, Shenandoah;1
Dollar, Lapel;1
Mroz, Lapel;1
Vernetti, Alexandria;1
Scoring
Name,School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Earley, Pendleton Heights;2;0;0;0;0;12
Scott, Lapel;2;0;0;0;0;12
Mroz, Lapel;1;0;1;0;0;7
11 players tied;;;;;;6
Volleyball
Kills
Name, School;kills
Crawford, Elwood;74
Sperry, Frankton;37
King, Pendleton Heights;28
Ross, Pendleton Heights;27
Cleek, Frankton;25
Service Aces
Name, School;aces
Ruder, Elwood;18
Lanman, Pendleton Heights;17
Bates, Frankton;11
Dungan, Alexandria;9
Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights;9
Total Blocks
Name, School;blocks
Crawford, Elwood;18
Cleek, Frankton;6
Scott, Elwood;6
3 players tied;5
Digs
Name, School;digs
Wilson, Elwood;63
Crawford, Elwood;56
Guillemette, Elwood;50
Ruder, Elwood;48
Thompson, Elwood;39
Assists
Name, School;assists
Rastetter, Frankton;95
Ruder, Elwood;92
Dwiggins, Pendleton Heights;60
Buck, Shenandoah;40
Thompson, Elwood;33
Service Receptions
Name, School;receptions
Wilson, Elwood;131
Crawford, Elwood;91
Ruder, Elwood;41
Guillemette, Elwood;35
Dungan, Alexandria;33
Area leaders compiled with available statistics through games of Saturday, August 24.
