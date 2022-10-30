FOOTBALL

QBR

Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR

McGuire, Alex;69;114;796;10;6;89

Craig, Lapel;129;199;1460;9;9;83

Gast, Alex;75;117;796;5;5;81

Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72

Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68

Rushing

Name, School;Att;Yds;TD

Brooks, M-G;178;2113;30

Dollar, Lapel;218;1857;23

Lewis, Shen;138;992;20

Cuneo, Alex;111;791;14

Luzadder, Frank.;153;700;12

Receiving

Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD

Witte, Lapel;70;833;3

Hudson, Lapel;37;407;3

Johns, Alex;35;382;4

Jordan, PH;29;267;4

2 players;;25;;

All-Purpose Yards

Name, School;Yards

Brooks, M-G;2120

Dollar, Lapel;1890

Lewis, Shen;1667

McGuire, Alexandria;1020

Cuneo, Alexandria;955

Total Tackles

Name, School;Tackles

Trout, PH;109

Cuneo, Alex;105

Farrell, Frank;101

Di.Fuller, And;101

Tyler, And;101

Sacks

Name, School;Sacks

Branham, Frank;9.0

Arthur, PH;6.0

Carpenter, Lapel;6.0

Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0

Keeley, Alex;5.0

Interceptions

Name;School;Int

Souders, Pendleton Heights;5

Nunley, Frankton;4

Stanley, Madison-Grant;4

Wilson, Shenandoah;4

Priest, Lapel;3

Scoring

Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP

Brooks, M-G;31;5;0;0;0;196

Dollar, Lapel;24;0;0;0;0;144

Lewis, Shen;22;0;0;0;1;134

Cuneo, Alex;19;0;0;0;0;114

Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78

Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Friday, October 28.

Tags

Trending Video