FOOTBALL
QBR
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
McGuire, Alex;69;114;796;10;6;89
Gast, Alex;75;117;796;5;5;81
Craig, Lapel;130;208;1469;9;9;80
Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72
Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Brooks, M-G;178;2113;30
Dollar, Lapel;239;2108;26
Lewis, Shen;160;1136;21
Cuneo, Alex;111;791;14
Luzadder, Frank.;153;700;12
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Witte, Lapel;70;833;3
Hudson, Lapel;38;414;3
Johns, Alex;35;382;4
Jordan, PH;29;267;4
2 players;;25;;
All-Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;2141
Brooks, M-G;2120
Lewis, Shen;1818
McGuire, Alexandria;1020
Cuneo, Alexandria;955
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Trout, PH;109
White, Lapel;109
Cuneo, Alex;105
3 players;101
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Branham, Frank;9.0
Carpenter, Lapel;7.0
Arthur, PH;6.0
Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0
Keeley, Alex;5.0
Interceptions
Name;School;Int
Souders, Pendleton Heights;5
Brown, Lapel;4
Nunley, Frankton;4
Stanley, Madison-Grant;4
Wilson, Shenandoah;4
Scoring
Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Brooks, M-G;31;5;0;0;0;196
Dollar, Lapel;27;0;0;0;0;162
Lewis, Shen;23;0;0;0;1;140
Cuneo, Alex;19;0;0;0;0;114
Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78
