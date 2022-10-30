Area Records (Through games of Friday, October 28)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;8;3;.727
Alexandria;6;5;.545
Lapel;6;5;.545
Shenandoah;6;5;.545
Pendleton Heights;5;5;.500
Anderson;3;7;.300
Frankton;3;7;.300
Elwood;0;10;.000
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: October 30, 2022 @ 6:01 pm
|
