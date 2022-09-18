Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 17)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;4;1;.800

Madison-Grant;4;1;.800

Anderson;2;3;.400

Frankton;2;3;.400

Lapel;2;3;.400

Pendleton Heights;2;3;.400

Shenandoah;2;3;.400

Elwood;0;5;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (girls);7;4;0;.636

Lapel (girls);6;5;1;.545

Pendleton Heights (boys);5;6;0;.455

Anderson (boys);3;7;0;.300

Liberty Christian(coed);3;8;0;.273

Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000

APA (coed);0;11;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;18;2;.900

Daleville;10;3;.769

Madison-Grant;16;5;.762

Pendleton Heights;15;5;.750

Lapel;13;7;.650

Alexandria;11;9;.550

Liberty Christian;6;10;.375

Elwood;4;16;.200

Anderson Prep;2;12;.143

Shenandoah;3;19;.136

Anderson;1;11;.083

