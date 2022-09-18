Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 17)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;4;1;.800
Madison-Grant;4;1;.800
Anderson;2;3;.400
Frankton;2;3;.400
Lapel;2;3;.400
Pendleton Heights;2;3;.400
Shenandoah;2;3;.400
Elwood;0;5;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (girls);7;4;0;.636
Lapel (girls);6;5;1;.545
Pendleton Heights (boys);5;6;0;.455
Anderson (boys);3;7;0;.300
Liberty Christian(coed);3;8;0;.273
Anderson (girls);0;10;0;.000
APA (coed);0;11;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;18;2;.900
Daleville;10;3;.769
Madison-Grant;16;5;.762
Pendleton Heights;15;5;.750
Lapel;13;7;.650
Alexandria;11;9;.550
Liberty Christian;6;10;.375
Elwood;4;16;.200
Anderson Prep;2;12;.143
Shenandoah;3;19;.136
Anderson;1;11;.083