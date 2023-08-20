Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 19)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;1;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;1;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;0;1.000

Anderson;0;1;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Frankton;0;1;.000

Lapel;0;1;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Lapel (girls);3;0;0;1.000

Anderson (boys);2;1;0;.667

Anderson Prep (coed);1;1;0;.500

Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (boys);0;0;1;.000

Lapel (boys);0;2;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);0;2;0;.000

Elwood (girls);0;3;0;.000

Liberty Christian (coed);0;3;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;4;1;.800

Frankton;3;1;.750

Lapel;3;1;.750

Pendleton Heights;5;2;.714

Daleville;2;1;.667

Madison-Grant;1;4;.200

Shenandoah;1;4;.200

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Liberty Christian;0;2;.000

Anderson;0;3;.000

Elwood;0;4;.000

