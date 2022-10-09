Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 8)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;6;2;.750

Alexandria;5;3;.625

Lapel;4;4;.500

Pendleton Heights;4;4;.500

Shenandoah;4;4;.500

Anderson;3;5;.375

Frankton;2;6;.250

Elwood;0;8;.000

Soccer (FINAL)

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588

Lapel (girls);8;7;2;.533

Pendleton Heights (girls);9;8;0;.529

Anderson (boys);5;10;0;.333

Liberty Christian(coed);5;12;0;.294

APA (coed);0;13;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;14;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;24;5;.828

Frankton;26;6;.813

Daleville;21;8;.724

Pendleton Heights;19;10;.655

Lapel;17;10;.630

Alexandria;16;15;.516

Liberty Christian;9;14;.391

Anderson;3;12;.200

Elwood;5;20;.200

Shenandoah;5;24;.172

Anderson Prep;3;17;.150

