Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 8)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;6;2;.750
Alexandria;5;3;.625
Lapel;4;4;.500
Pendleton Heights;4;4;.500
Shenandoah;4;4;.500
Anderson;3;5;.375
Frankton;2;6;.250
Elwood;0;8;.000
Soccer (FINAL)
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);10;7;0;.588
Lapel (girls);8;7;2;.533
Pendleton Heights (girls);9;8;0;.529
Anderson (boys);5;10;0;.333
Liberty Christian(coed);5;12;0;.294
APA (coed);0;13;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;14;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;24;5;.828
Frankton;26;6;.813
Daleville;21;8;.724
Pendleton Heights;19;10;.655
Lapel;17;10;.630
Alexandria;16;15;.516
Liberty Christian;9;14;.391
Anderson;3;12;.200
Elwood;5;20;.200
Shenandoah;5;24;.172
Anderson Prep;3;17;.150