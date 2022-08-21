Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 20)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;1;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;1;0;1.000

Shenandoah;1;0;1.000

Alexandria;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;1;.000

Elwood;0;1;.000

Lapel;0;1;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;1;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Anderson (boys);1;1;0;.500

Liberty Christian(coed);1;2;0;.333

Pendleton Heights (girls);1;2;0;.333

Anderson (girls);0;1;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (boys);0;1;0;.000

Anderson Prep (coed);0;2;0;.000

Lapel (girls);0;2;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;6;0;1.000

Frankton;4;0;1.000

Daleville;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;3;1;.750

Lapel;4;2;.667

Liberty Christian;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;2;4;.333

Elwood;2;5;.286

Anderson Prep;0;1;.000

Anderson;0;3;.000

