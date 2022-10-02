Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 1)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;6;1;.857
Alexandria;4;3;.571
Anderson;3;4;.429
Lapel;3;4;.429
Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429
Shenandoah;3;4;.429
Frankton;2;5;.286
Elwood;0;6;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);10;6;0;.625
Lapel (girls);8;6;2;.571
Pendleton Heights (girls);8;7;0;.533
Anderson (boys);5;9;0;.357
Liberty Christian(coed);4;11;0;.267
APA (coed);0;12;0;.000
Anderson (girls);0;13;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;25;5;.833
Madison-Grant;20;5;.800
Daleville;16;6;.727
Pendleton Heights;18;9;.667
Lapel;16;9;.640
Alexandria;14;11;.560
Liberty Christian;9;12;.429
Elwood;5;17;.227
Anderson;3;12;.200
Shenandoah;5;23;.179
Anderson Prep;3;16;.158