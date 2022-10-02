Area Records (Through games of Saturday, October 1)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;6;1;.857

Alexandria;4;3;.571

Anderson;3;4;.429

Lapel;3;4;.429

Pendleton Heights;3;4;.429

Shenandoah;3;4;.429

Frankton;2;5;.286

Elwood;0;6;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);10;6;0;.625

Lapel (girls);8;6;2;.571

Pendleton Heights (girls);8;7;0;.533

Anderson (boys);5;9;0;.357

Liberty Christian(coed);4;11;0;.267

APA (coed);0;12;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;13;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;25;5;.833

Madison-Grant;20;5;.800

Daleville;16;6;.727

Pendleton Heights;18;9;.667

Lapel;16;9;.640

Alexandria;14;11;.560

Liberty Christian;9;12;.429

Elwood;5;17;.227

Anderson;3;12;.200

Shenandoah;5;23;.179

Anderson Prep;3;16;.158

Tags

Trending Video