Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 27)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Madison-Grant;2;0;1.000
Alexandria;1;1;.500
Frankton;1;1;.500
Lapel;1;1;.500
Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500
Shenandoah;1;1;.500
Anderson;0;2;.000
Elwood;0;2;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (girls);3;2;0;.600
Anderson (boys);1;2;0;.333
Pendleton Heights (boys);1;2;0;.333
Lapel (girls);1;3;0;.250
Liberty Christian(coed);1;3;0;.250
Anderson (girls);0;4;0;.000
Anderson Prep (coed);0;4;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Frankton;10;0;1.000
Madison-Grant;6;1;.857
Alexandria;8;3;.727
Daleville;4;2;.667
Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667
Lapel;5;5;.500
Liberty Christian;3;5;.375
Elwood;3;6;.333
Shenandoah;2;11;.154
Anderson Prep;0;4;.000
Anderson;0;5;.000