Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 27)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Madison-Grant;2;0;1.000

Alexandria;1;1;.500

Frankton;1;1;.500

Lapel;1;1;.500

Pendleton Heights;1;1;.500

Shenandoah;1;1;.500

Anderson;0;2;.000

Elwood;0;2;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (girls);3;2;0;.600

Anderson (boys);1;2;0;.333

Pendleton Heights (boys);1;2;0;.333

Lapel (girls);1;3;0;.250

Liberty Christian(coed);1;3;0;.250

Anderson (girls);0;4;0;.000

Anderson Prep (coed);0;4;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Frankton;10;0;1.000

Madison-Grant;6;1;.857

Alexandria;8;3;.727

Daleville;4;2;.667

Pendleton Heights;4;2;.667

Lapel;5;5;.500

Liberty Christian;3;5;.375

Elwood;3;6;.333

Shenandoah;2;11;.154

Anderson Prep;0;4;.000

Anderson;0;5;.000

