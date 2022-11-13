FOOTBALL
QBR
Name, School;Comp;Att;Yds;TD;Int;QBR
McGuire, Alex;69;114;796;10;6;89
Gast, Alex;75;117;796;5;5;81
Craig, Lapel;136;220;1560;9;11;76
Wilson, PH;84;144;864;6;6;72
Rastetter, Frank;78;165;1012;8;6;68
Rushing
Name, School;Att;Yds;TD
Dollar, Lapel;275;2346;30
Brooks, M-G;204;2258;34
Lewis, Shen;160;1136;21
Cuneo, Alex;111;791;14
Miller, M-G;80;719;12
Receiving
Name, School;Rec;Yds;TD
Witte, Lapel;74;908;3
Hudson, Lapel;39;415;3
Johns, Alex;35;382;4
Jordan, PH;29;267;4
2 players;;25;;
All-Purpose Yards
Name, School;Yards
Dollar, Lapel;2379
Brooks, M-G;2265
Lewis, Shen;1818
McGuire, Alexandria;1020
Witte, Lapel;1004
Total Tackles
Name, School;Tackles
Trout, PH;130
White, Lapel;126
Cuneo, Alex;105
Lutz, Lapel;102
3 players;101
Sacks
Name, School;Sacks
Branham, Frank;9.0
Carpenter, Lapel;7.0
Arthur, PH;6.0
Di. Fuller, Anderson;5.0
Keeley, Alex;5.0
Interceptions
Name;School;Int
Souders, Pendleton Heights;5
Brown, Lapel;4
Nunley, Frankton;4
Stanley, Madison-Grant;4
Wilson, Shenandoah;4
Scoring
Name;School;TD;2P;XP;FG;S;TP
Brooks, M-G;36;5;0;0;0;226
Dollar, Lapel;31;0;0;0;0;186
Lewis, Shen;23;0;0;0;1;140
Cuneo, Alex;19;0;0;0;0;114
Miller, M-G;12;3;0;0;0;78
Girls Basketball
Scoring
Name, School;GP;TP;Avg.
Hosier, Alexandria;2;52;26.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;23;23.0
Moore, Madison-Grant;2;40;20.0
Gothrup, Daleville;3;53;17.7
Johnson, Daleville;3;51;17.0
Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;48;16.0
Wills, Lapel;3;47;15.7
Poynter, Lapel;3;42;14.0
Collins, Frankton;3;37;12.3
O.Jones, Pendleton Heights;1;11;11.0
Rebounds
Name, School;GP;TR; Avg.
Wills, Lapel;3;47;15.7
Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;44;14.7
Johnson, Daleville;3;25;8.3
Niccum, Frankton;3;25;8.3
2 players tied;;;7.0
Assists
Name, School;GP;TA;Avg.
Greene, Madison-Grant;2;15;7.5
O.Jones, Pendleton Heights;1;4;4.0
Renihan, Lapel;3;12;4.0
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;4;4.0
Gothrup, Daleville;3;10;3.3
Steals
Name, School;GP;TS;Avg.
K.Warfel, Pendleton Heights;1;6;6.0
Peoples, Anderson Prep;3;17;5.7
Hosier, Alexandria;2;11;5.5
Greene, Madison-Grant;2;10;5.0
Johnson, Daleville;3;13;4.3
Area leaders compiled weekly with available statistics through games of Saturday, November 11.