Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 2)
Football
Team;W;L;Pct.
Alexandria;3;0;1.000
Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000
Frankton;2;1;.667
Madison-Grant;2;1;.667
Anderson;1;2;.333
Lapel;1;2;.333
Shenandoah;1;2;.333
Elwood;0;3;.000
Soccer
Team;W;L;T;Pct.
Pendleton Heights (boys);4;0;1;1.000
Lapel (girls);7;1;0;.875
Anderson (boys);2;3;1;.400
Anderson Prep (coed);1;5;0;.167
Liberty Christian (coed);1;6;0;.143
Anderson (girls);0;4;0;.000
Lapel (boys);0;4;0;.000
Elwood (girls);0;5;0;.000
Pendleton Heights (girls);0;6;0;.000
Volleyball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Lapel;8;2;.800
Frankton;8;4;.667
Daleville;5;3;.625
Madison-Grant;6;4;.600
Pendleton Heights;8;7;.533
Alexandria;4;4;.500
Elwood;2;5;.286
Shenandoah;3;10;.231
Liberty Christian;2;7;.222
Anderson Prep;1;7;.125
Anderson;0;5;.000