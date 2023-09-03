Area Records (Through games of Saturday, September 2)

Football

Team;W;L;Pct.

Alexandria;3;0;1.000

Pendleton Heights;3;0;1.000

Frankton;2;1;.667

Madison-Grant;2;1;.667

Anderson;1;2;.333

Lapel;1;2;.333

Shenandoah;1;2;.333

Elwood;0;3;.000

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Pendleton Heights (boys);4;0;1;1.000

Lapel (girls);7;1;0;.875

Anderson (boys);2;3;1;.400

Anderson Prep (coed);1;5;0;.167

Liberty Christian (coed);1;6;0;.143

Anderson (girls);0;4;0;.000

Lapel (boys);0;4;0;.000

Elwood (girls);0;5;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);0;6;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Lapel;8;2;.800

Frankton;8;4;.667

Daleville;5;3;.625

Madison-Grant;6;4;.600

Pendleton Heights;8;7;.533

Alexandria;4;4;.500

Elwood;2;5;.286

Shenandoah;3;10;.231

Liberty Christian;2;7;.222

Anderson Prep;1;7;.125

Anderson;0;5;.000

