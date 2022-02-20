Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 19)

Boys Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Anderson;18;4;.818

Madison-Grant;12;8;.600

Liberty Christian;13;9;.591

Daleville;11;8;.579

Shenandoah;12;9;.571

Frankton;11;9;.550

Lapel;11;10;.524

Pendleton Heights;7;14;.333

Alexandria;6;14;.300

Anderson Prep;1;19;.050

Elwood;1;19;.050

Girls Basketball

Team;W;L;Pct.

x-Frankton;23;5;.821

Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760

Alexandria;17;6;.739

Lapel;17;8;.680

Madison-Grant;12;11;.522

Liberty Christian;10;12;.455

Anderson;9;15;.375

Shenandoah;6;11;.353

Anderson Prep;6;14;.300

Daleville;6;16;.273

Elwood;0;22;.000

x—denotes semistate champion

