Area Records (Through games of Saturday, February 19)
Boys Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
Anderson;18;4;.818
Madison-Grant;12;8;.600
Liberty Christian;13;9;.591
Daleville;11;8;.579
Shenandoah;12;9;.571
Frankton;11;9;.550
Lapel;11;10;.524
Pendleton Heights;7;14;.333
Alexandria;6;14;.300
Anderson Prep;1;19;.050
Elwood;1;19;.050
Girls Basketball
Team;W;L;Pct.
x-Frankton;23;5;.821
Pendleton Heights;19;6;.760
Alexandria;17;6;.739
Lapel;17;8;.680
Madison-Grant;12;11;.522
Liberty Christian;10;12;.455
Anderson;9;15;.375
Shenandoah;6;11;.353
Anderson Prep;6;14;.300
Daleville;6;16;.273
Elwood;0;22;.000
x—denotes semistate champion
