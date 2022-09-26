Monday's Results
Boys Soccer
Pendleton Heights 2, Oak Hill 0
--Kail (PH) goal
Boys Tennis
Frankton 4, Elwood 1
--1S Hinchman (E) def M. Barr (F) 7-5, 6-4
--2S S. Barr (F) def Brandon (E) 6-4, 6-2
--3S Hartley (F) def Henry (E) 7-5, 6-1
--1D Alexander/Hobbs (F) def Pan/Reese (E) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Needler/Sutton (F) def Seibel/Davenport (E) 6-2, 6-3
Madison-Grant 3, Lewis Cass 2
Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0
--1S Feliciano (N) def Bowers (PH) 6-2, 6-2
--2S Brenneman (N) def Perny (PH) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Gigante (N) def Ritchey (PH) 6-2, 6-1
--1D Bushong/Shepard (N) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 6-1, 6-4
--2D David/David (N) def Caldwell/Elizondo (PH) 6-2, 6-0
Eastern 3, Alexandria 2
--1S Kelly (E) def Ward (A) 7-5, 6-3
--2S Lapp (E) def May (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
--3S DeVault (A) def Farlas (E) 6-1, 6-3
--1D Cloum/Laubenstein (E) def Lipps/Norris (A) 6-3, 6-2
--2D Hiser/Sullivan (A) def Atherton/Richmond (E) 6-1, 6-1
Girls Soccer
Lapel 2, Tri-Central 2
--Davis (L) goal
Mt. Vernon 6, Pendleton Heights 1
--K. Prickett (PH) goal
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-18)
--Reed (D) 10 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces
Lapel 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-15)
Elwood 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-15)
Shenandoah 3, Union 0
Tuesday's Results
Boys Soccer
Hamilton Heights 9, Liberty Christian 0
Anderson 4, New Castle 2
--A. Rodriguez (A) goal, assist
Pendleton Heights 2, Shelbyville 1
--DeBertrand (PH) goal
Boys Cross Country
Henry County Championship--Blue River Valley 21, Shenandoah 40
--Troxel (S) 3rd
Girls Cross Country
Henry County Championship--Blue River Valley 15, Shenandoah 60
--Cooper (S) 9th
Volleyball
Anderson Prep 3, Indiana Math & Science 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-15)
Daleville 3, Winchester 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-13)
--L. Finley (D) 14 digs, 7 aces
Madison-Grant 3, Frankton 1 (25-21, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23)
--Baney (MG) 21 kills, 2 blocks
--Klettheimer (F) 16 kills