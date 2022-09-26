Monday's Results

Boys Soccer

Pendleton Heights 2, Oak Hill 0

--Kail (PH) goal

Boys Tennis

Frankton 4, Elwood 1

--1S Hinchman (E) def M. Barr (F) 7-5, 6-4

--2S S. Barr (F) def Brandon (E) 6-4, 6-2

--3S Hartley (F) def Henry (E) 7-5, 6-1

--1D Alexander/Hobbs (F) def Pan/Reese (E) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Needler/Sutton (F) def Seibel/Davenport (E) 6-2, 6-3

Madison-Grant 3, Lewis Cass 2

Noblesville 5, Pendleton Heights 0

--1S Feliciano (N) def Bowers (PH) 6-2, 6-2

--2S Brenneman (N) def Perny (PH) 6-2, 6-0

--3S Gigante (N) def Ritchey (PH) 6-2, 6-1

--1D Bushong/Shepard (N) def Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) 6-1, 6-4

--2D David/David (N) def Caldwell/Elizondo (PH) 6-2, 6-0

Eastern 3, Alexandria 2

--1S Kelly (E) def Ward (A) 7-5, 6-3

--2S Lapp (E) def May (A) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

--3S DeVault (A) def Farlas (E) 6-1, 6-3

--1D Cloum/Laubenstein (E) def Lipps/Norris (A) 6-3, 6-2

--2D Hiser/Sullivan (A) def Atherton/Richmond (E) 6-1, 6-1

Girls Soccer

Lapel 2, Tri-Central 2

--Davis (L) goal

Mt. Vernon 6, Pendleton Heights 1

--K. Prickett (PH) goal

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-18)

--Reed (D) 10 kills, 15 digs, 3 aces

Lapel 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-15)

Elwood 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-15)

Shenandoah 3, Union 0

Tuesday's Results

Boys Soccer

Hamilton Heights 9, Liberty Christian 0

Anderson 4, New Castle 2

--A. Rodriguez (A) goal, assist

Pendleton Heights 2, Shelbyville 1

--DeBertrand (PH) goal

Boys Cross Country

Henry County Championship--Blue River Valley 21, Shenandoah 40

--Troxel (S) 3rd

Girls Cross Country

Henry County Championship--Blue River Valley 15, Shenandoah 60

--Cooper (S) 9th

Volleyball

Anderson Prep 3, Indiana Math & Science 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-15)

Daleville 3, Winchester 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-13)

--L. Finley (D) 14 digs, 7 aces

Madison-Grant 3, Frankton 1 (25-21, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23)

--Baney (MG) 21 kills, 2 blocks

--Klettheimer (F) 16 kills

