Baseball

Shenandoah 9, Daleville 1 (8)

--Campbell (S) 8 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 12 K

--E.Colvin (D) 3-4, 2B

Muncie Burris 19, Liberty Christian 13

--Houk (LC) 2-3, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI

Delta 7, Pendleton Heights 6

--Gilmet (PH) 1-2, 2 RBI

Kokomo 7, Madison-Grant 6

--Richards (MG) 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI

Boys Golf

(Wed) Wes-Del 203, Elwood 211

Anderson 200, Muncie Central 226

--Greer (A) 48

Girls Tennis Sectionals

Sectional 37 (at Anderson)

Lapel 3, Anderson 2

--1S Geoffreys (A) def K.Renihan (L) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Frazier (L) def Thorns (L) 6-4, 6-3

--3S Proctor (A) def E.Manning (L) 6-2, 6-0

--1D C.Renihan/Lyons (L) def Tyler/Kennedy (A) 6-0, 6-1

--2D G.Manning/Martin (L) def Simonds/McNally (A) 6-0, 6-1

Sectional 40 (at Marion)

Blackford 3, Madison-Grant 2

Sectional 42 (at Mt. Vernon)

New Palestine 4, Pendleton Heights 1

Softball

Shenandoah 16, Daleville 0 (5)

--Nolen (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 14K, 2-3, HR, 3 RBI

Tri-Central 17, Liberty Christian 5 (5)

--Rees (LC) 1-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Yorktown 2, Pendleton Heights 0

--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 2 K

Elwood 11, Delta 5

--Boston (E) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI

Frankton 14, Eastbrook 3

--Alexander (F) 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Tipton 6, Alexandria 5

--Ash. Duckworth (A) 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Fishers 14, Anderson 3 (6)

Lapel 7, North Decatur 6

--Allman (L) 2-3, HR 2 RBI

Boys Track and Field Sectionals

At Marion--Oak Hill 111, Norwell 104.5, Marion 99.5, Mississinewa 72, Bluffton 69.5, Frankton 40, Eastbrook 38, Wabash 29, Blackford 19, Southwood 19, Southwood 15, Alexandria 15, Elwood 7, Northfield 2.5, Southern Wells 2

At Mt. Vernon--Mt. Vernon 180, Lawrence North 174, Pendleton Heights 94, Eastern Hancock 47.5, New Castle 40, Lapel 35, Anderson 33.5, Liberty Christian 20, Daleville 12, Anderson Prep 9, Blue River Valley 6, Shenandoah 5, Knightstown 4

At Kokomo--Kokomo 113, Northwestern 95, Maconaquah 82, Western 58, Madison-Grant 54, Peru 53, Lewis Cass 50, Pioneer 46, Tipton 34, Eastern 14

