Baseball
Shenandoah 9, Daleville 1 (8)
--Campbell (S) 8 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 12 K
--E.Colvin (D) 3-4, 2B
Muncie Burris 19, Liberty Christian 13
--Houk (LC) 2-3, HR, 4 R, 2 RBI
Delta 7, Pendleton Heights 6
--Gilmet (PH) 1-2, 2 RBI
Kokomo 7, Madison-Grant 6
--Richards (MG) 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI
Boys Golf
(Wed) Wes-Del 203, Elwood 211
Anderson 200, Muncie Central 226
--Greer (A) 48
Girls Tennis Sectionals
Sectional 37 (at Anderson)
Lapel 3, Anderson 2
--1S Geoffreys (A) def K.Renihan (L) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Frazier (L) def Thorns (L) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Proctor (A) def E.Manning (L) 6-2, 6-0
--1D C.Renihan/Lyons (L) def Tyler/Kennedy (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2D G.Manning/Martin (L) def Simonds/McNally (A) 6-0, 6-1
Sectional 40 (at Marion)
Blackford 3, Madison-Grant 2
Sectional 42 (at Mt. Vernon)
New Palestine 4, Pendleton Heights 1
Softball
Shenandoah 16, Daleville 0 (5)
--Nolen (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 14K, 2-3, HR, 3 RBI
Tri-Central 17, Liberty Christian 5 (5)
--Rees (LC) 1-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI
Yorktown 2, Pendleton Heights 0
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 2 K
Elwood 11, Delta 5
--Boston (E) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
Frankton 14, Eastbrook 3
--Alexander (F) 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI
Tipton 6, Alexandria 5
--Ash. Duckworth (A) 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Fishers 14, Anderson 3 (6)
Lapel 7, North Decatur 6
--Allman (L) 2-3, HR 2 RBI
Boys Track and Field Sectionals
At Marion--Oak Hill 111, Norwell 104.5, Marion 99.5, Mississinewa 72, Bluffton 69.5, Frankton 40, Eastbrook 38, Wabash 29, Blackford 19, Southwood 19, Southwood 15, Alexandria 15, Elwood 7, Northfield 2.5, Southern Wells 2
At Mt. Vernon--Mt. Vernon 180, Lawrence North 174, Pendleton Heights 94, Eastern Hancock 47.5, New Castle 40, Lapel 35, Anderson 33.5, Liberty Christian 20, Daleville 12, Anderson Prep 9, Blue River Valley 6, Shenandoah 5, Knightstown 4
At Kokomo--Kokomo 113, Northwestern 95, Maconaquah 82, Western 58, Madison-Grant 54, Peru 53, Lewis Cass 50, Pioneer 46, Tipton 34, Eastern 14