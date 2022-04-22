Saturday's Results
Baseball
Connersville 6, Anderson 4 (Game 1)
--Talley (A) 1-2, HR, 3 RBI
Anderson 8, Connersville 2 (Game 2)
--Stephenson (A) 2-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI
Franklin County 19, Daleville 4 (5) (Game 1)
--J.Wilson (D) 2-2, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
Franklin County 21, Daleville 0 (5) (Game 2)
--Neff (D) 1-2
Hamilton Heights 18, Elwood 1 (5) (Game 1)
--Mendenhall (E) 1-2, 2B, RBI
Hamilton Heights 26, Elwood 1 (5) (Game 2)
--Lane (E) 1-2, R
Liberty Christian 7, Traders Point 4 (Game 1)
--Chappell (LC) 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 9 K
Traders Point 14, Liberty Christian 3 (6) (Game 2)
--Houk (LC) 2-3, 2 SB, 2 R
Shenandoah 10, Knightstown 5
--Robinson (S) 2-4, HR, 3 RBI
Yorktown 19, Madison-Grant 14 (Game 1)
--Richards (MG) 3-5, 3 RBI
Yorktown 20, Madison-Grant 9 (Game 2)
--Ross (MG) 3-3, R, 3 RBI
Randolph Southern 10, Shenandoah 4
--Campbell (S) 2-2, 2B, RBI
Boys Golf
Eastbrook Invitational--Oak Hill 354, Eastbrook 359, Lapel 361, Centerville 384, Alexandria 389, Frankton 394, Elwood 395, Southwood 407, Mississinewa 465, Blackford 468
--Lutz (L) 88
--Harpe (A) 88
--Retherford (E) 88
--Knauer (F) 90
Bob Spacey Invitational (at Noblesville)--Fishers 317, Yorktown 327, Noblesville (Gold) 327, New Castle 328, Heritage Christian 330, Hamilton Southeastern 331, Park Tudor 334, Noblesville (Black) 344, Pendleton Heights 346, Noblesville (White) 347, Tipton 351, Mt. Vernon 352, Bishop Chatard 356, Richmond 362, Avon 370, Hamilton Heights 371, Franklin Central 448, Muncie Central 453
--Gray (PH) 81
Girls Tennis
(Fri) Pendleton Heights 4, Shelbyville 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Tackett (S) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Sandman (S) def Thompson (PH) 6-4, 6-4
--3S Graves (PH) def Connolly (S) 6-2, 6-3
--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def Mummert/Lawson (S) 6-4, 6-3
--2D Manchess/Spencer (PH) def Baker/Lee (S) 6-1, 7-5
Pendleton Heights 4, Hamilton Heights 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def Maiden (HH) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Thompson (PH) def Mansfield (HH) 6-1, 6-0
--3S Thorson (PH) def Burk (HH) 6-2, 6-3
--1D Kelley/Martin (HH) def Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) 6-4, 6-2
--2D Manchess/Spencer (PH) def Harley/Dodson (HH) 6-0, 6-1
Softball
(Fri) Pendleton Heights 8, Cathedral 2
--Findlay (PH) 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Pendleton Heights 8, Brownsburg 5
--Shelton (PH) 1-3, HR, 3 RBI
Daleville 21, Randolph Southern 4 (5)
--V.Pattengale (D) 4-4, 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI
Wapahani 10, Alexandria 3
--Dunn (A) 1-4, SB, RBI
Northwestern 8, Madison-Grant 4 (Game 1)
--Holliday (MG) 1-1, HR, 3 RBI
Madison-Grant 15, Northwestern 3 (Game 2)
--Bowland (MG) 3-4, 2 R, 2 SB, 2 RBI
Pendleton Heights 13, Castle 1 (5)
--Goodwin (PH) 2-3, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
Avon 3, Pendleton Heights 2
--Coffel (PH) 2-2, SB
Boys Track and Field
Muncie Central Relays--Delta 113, Huntington North 87.5, Yorktown 78, Muncie Central 72, Kokomo 69.5, Anderson 41, Jay County 32
Southport Relays--Warren Central 119, Noblesville 90, Roncalli 80, Southport 77, Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Pendleton Heights 38, Ft. Wayne North 33, Beech Grove 27, Victory College Prep 8
Eastern Invitational--Peru 90, Pioneer 85, Monrovia 75, Eastern 55, Anderson Prep Academy 43, Covenant Christian 35, Shenandoah 33, Elkhart Christian 30, Tri-Central 29, Cowan 28, Southern Wells 26.5, Bowman Academy 3.5
Girls Track and Field
Southport Relays--Warren Central 138, Southport 118, Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Pendleton Heights 50, Beech Grove 17, Victory College Prep 5
Eastern Invitational--Monrovia 137, Bowman Academy 85, Eastern 69, Pioneer 67, Peru 47, Elkhart Christian 38, Southern Wells 29, Shenandoah 22, Covenant Christian 11, Anderson Prep Academy 11, Tri-Central 9, Cowan 8