Girls Golf
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 193, Mt. Vernon 196
--Baldwin (PH) 46
--Jenkins (PH) 46
Elwood 223, Alexandria 226
--Kellams (A) 49 (Medalist)
--Laub (E) 50
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 10:20 pm
