Girls Basketball
Sheridan 57, Elwood 21
Wapahani 63, Daleville 22
--Gothrup (D) 16 points
Bluffton 41, Madison-Grant 32
--Greene (MG) 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Pendleton Heights 62, Pike 58
--K. Warfel (PH) 30 points
Connersville 55, Anderson 54
Shenandoah 57, Cambridge City Lincoln 20
--Patrick (S) 22 points
Wrestling
Bronco Super Duals (at Daleville)
--Hamilton Southeastern 51, Daleville 30
--Frankfort 45, Daleville 36
--Daleville 39, Blackford 6
--Daleville 54, Wapahani 12
Rex Leavitt Invitational (at Elwood)
--Delta 83, Lapel 0
--Delta 60, Frankton 18
--Delta 72, Alexandria 8
--Alexandria 48, Frankton 33
--Greenfield-Central 72, Elwood 12
--Greenfield-Central 56, Alexandria 21
--Frankton 72, Lapel 12
--Alexandria 63, Junior Varsity 9
--Frankton 57, Tri 22
--Alexandria 66, Elwood 15
McKoon Memorial Invitational (at Taylor)
--Madison-Grant 45, Harrison 33
--Madison-Grant 72, Taylor 12
--Madison-Grant 54, Marion 28
--Madison-Grant 54, Western 30
--Madison-Grant 84, Blue River Valley 0
Hamilton Heights Super Six