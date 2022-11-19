Girls Basketball

Sheridan 57, Elwood 21

Wapahani 63, Daleville 22

--Gothrup (D) 16 points

Bluffton 41, Madison-Grant 32

--Greene (MG) 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Pendleton Heights 62, Pike 58

--K. Warfel (PH) 30 points

Connersville 55, Anderson 54

Shenandoah 57, Cambridge City Lincoln 20

--Patrick (S) 22 points

Wrestling

Bronco Super Duals (at Daleville)

--Hamilton Southeastern 51, Daleville 30

--Frankfort 45, Daleville 36

--Daleville 39, Blackford 6

--Daleville 54, Wapahani 12

Rex Leavitt Invitational (at Elwood)

--Delta 83, Lapel 0

--Delta 60, Frankton 18

--Delta 72, Alexandria 8

--Alexandria 48, Frankton 33

--Greenfield-Central 72, Elwood 12

--Greenfield-Central 56, Alexandria 21

--Frankton 72, Lapel 12

--Alexandria 63, Junior Varsity 9

--Frankton 57, Tri 22

--Alexandria 66, Elwood 15

McKoon Memorial Invitational (at Taylor)

--Madison-Grant 45, Harrison 33

--Madison-Grant 72, Taylor 12

--Madison-Grant 54, Marion 28

--Madison-Grant 54, Western 30

--Madison-Grant 84, Blue River Valley 0

Hamilton Heights Super Six

