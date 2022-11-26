Boys Basketball
Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60
--Er. Troutman (LC) 22 points
Evansville Day 76, Liberty Christian 74
Blue River Valley 51, Shenandoah 42
--Brookbank (S) 15 points
Frankton 30, Lapel 25
--Bates (F) 7 pts, 3 steals
--Bo. Judge (L) 10 points, 7 rebounds
Alexandria 70, Wes-Del 42
--Cuneo (A) 18 points
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 59
Wapahani 45, Pendleton Heights 36
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep 52, Hamilton 42
Alexandria 71, Daleville 17
--K. McFall (A) 17 points
--Gothrup (D) 12 points, 5 rebounds
Kokomo 56, Anderson 52
--Ivy (A) 17 points
Pendleton Heights 55, Shelbyville 53
--K. Warfel (PH) 34 points, 9 rebounds, GW at buzzer