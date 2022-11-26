Boys Basketball

Evansville Christian 77, Liberty Christian 60

--Er. Troutman (LC) 22 points

Evansville Day 76, Liberty Christian 74

Blue River Valley 51, Shenandoah 42

--Brookbank (S) 15 points

Frankton 30, Lapel 25

--Bates (F) 7 pts, 3 steals

--Bo. Judge (L) 10 points, 7 rebounds

Alexandria 70, Wes-Del 42

--Cuneo (A) 18 points

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 59

Wapahani 45, Pendleton Heights 36

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep 52, Hamilton 42

Alexandria 71, Daleville 17

--K. McFall (A) 17 points

--Gothrup (D) 12 points, 5 rebounds

Kokomo 56, Anderson 52

--Ivy (A) 17 points

Pendleton Heights 55, Shelbyville 53

--K. Warfel (PH) 34 points, 9 rebounds, GW at buzzer

