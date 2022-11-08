Tuesday's Results
Girls Basketball
Anderson Prep 51, Muncie Burris 16
--Peoples (A) 17 points
Madison-Grant 55, Wes-Del 15
--Moore (MG) 28 points
Monroe Central 29, Daleville 25
--Gothrup (D) 15 points
Alexandria 65, Delta 23
--Hosier (A) 26 points
Frankfort 38, Elwood 33
Hamilton Heights 45, Frankton 42
--Niccum (F) 9 points, 7 rebounds
Pendleton Heights 65, New Castle 36
--K. Warfel (PH) 16 points, 6 rebounds
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams
2A First Team
Alexis Baney, senior, Madison-Grant
Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant
2A Second Team
Lauren Paska, junior Lapel
1A Second Team
Amarah McPhaul, senior, Daleville
Abby Reed, senior, Daleville
Wednesday's Results
Girls Basketball
Fishers 73, Anderson 18
--Allen (A) 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals