Tuesday's Results

Girls Basketball

Anderson Prep 51, Muncie Burris 16

--Peoples (A) 17 points

Madison-Grant 55, Wes-Del 15

--Moore (MG) 28 points

Monroe Central 29, Daleville 25

--Gothrup (D) 15 points

Alexandria 65, Delta 23

--Hosier (A) 26 points

Frankfort 38, Elwood 33

Hamilton Heights 45, Frankton 42

--Niccum (F) 9 points, 7 rebounds

Pendleton Heights 65, New Castle 36

--K. Warfel (PH) 16 points, 6 rebounds

Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Teams

2A First Team

Alexis Baney, senior, Madison-Grant

Daya Greene, senior, Madison-Grant

2A Second Team

Lauren Paska, junior Lapel

1A Second Team

Amarah McPhaul, senior, Daleville

Abby Reed, senior, Daleville

Wednesday's Results

Girls Basketball

Fishers 73, Anderson 18

--Allen (A) 9 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals

