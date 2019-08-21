Boys Cross Country

Lapel Invitational--Lapel 27, Alexandria 37, Madison-Grant 63, Elwood Inc.

Boys Tennis

Madison-Grant 5, Western 0

--1S Evans (MG) def Harrell (W) 6-2, 6-4

--2S Gilman (MG) def Freeman (W) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

--3S Lutterman (MG) def Tuchscherer (W) 7-5, 6-3

--1D Wilson/Manwell (MG) def Shanks/Jansen (W) 6-1, 6-1

--2D Miller/Price (MG) def Beeler/Condo (W) 6-0, 6-1

Lapel 4, Anderson 1

--1S McCurdy (L) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Herledan (A) def Bair (L) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5

--3S Renihan (L) def 6-1, 6-0

--1D Thalls/Whaley (L) def 6-1, 6-1

--2D Vipperman/Gooding (L) def Griffith/Bale (A) 6-1, 6-1

Kokomo 5, Alexandria 0

Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0

Girls Cross Country

Lapel Invitational--Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 37, Elwood Inc., Lapel Inc.

--Stinson (Alex) 1st Place

Girls Golf

Clinton Central 215, Clinton Central 236

--Leavell (E) 51 (Medalist)

Pendleton Heights 164, Hamilton Southeastern 186

--Tinsley (PH) 40 (Co-Medalist)

--Wiggins (PH) 40 (Co-Medalist)

Eastbrook 204, Frankton 218

--Anderson (F) 43 (Medalist)

Mt. Vernon 186, Delta 192, Shenandoah 203

Girls Soccer

Yorktown 11, Anderson 0

Pendleton Heights 0, Indianapolis Pike 0

Volleyball

Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 2 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14)

--Bair (Alex) 11 kills, 6 aces

--Hill (Shen) 17 kills, 2 blocks

Pendleton Heights 3, Anderson 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-5)

