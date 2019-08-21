Boys Cross Country
Lapel Invitational--Lapel 27, Alexandria 37, Madison-Grant 63, Elwood Inc.
Boys Tennis
Madison-Grant 5, Western 0
--1S Evans (MG) def Harrell (W) 6-2, 6-4
--2S Gilman (MG) def Freeman (W) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
--3S Lutterman (MG) def Tuchscherer (W) 7-5, 6-3
--1D Wilson/Manwell (MG) def Shanks/Jansen (W) 6-1, 6-1
--2D Miller/Price (MG) def Beeler/Condo (W) 6-0, 6-1
Lapel 4, Anderson 1
--1S McCurdy (L) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Herledan (A) def Bair (L) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5
--3S Renihan (L) def 6-1, 6-0
--1D Thalls/Whaley (L) def 6-1, 6-1
--2D Vipperman/Gooding (L) def Griffith/Bale (A) 6-1, 6-1
Kokomo 5, Alexandria 0
Pendleton Heights 5, Frankton 0
Girls Cross Country
Lapel Invitational--Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 37, Elwood Inc., Lapel Inc.
--Stinson (Alex) 1st Place
Girls Golf
Clinton Central 215, Clinton Central 236
--Leavell (E) 51 (Medalist)
Pendleton Heights 164, Hamilton Southeastern 186
--Tinsley (PH) 40 (Co-Medalist)
--Wiggins (PH) 40 (Co-Medalist)
Eastbrook 204, Frankton 218
--Anderson (F) 43 (Medalist)
Mt. Vernon 186, Delta 192, Shenandoah 203
Girls Soccer
Yorktown 11, Anderson 0
Pendleton Heights 0, Indianapolis Pike 0
Volleyball
Alexandria 3, Shenandoah 2 (25-19, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14)
--Bair (Alex) 11 kills, 6 aces
--Hill (Shen) 17 kills, 2 blocks
Pendleton Heights 3, Anderson 0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-5)
