College Football

Mt. Saint Joseph 59, Anderson University 3

Men's Soccer

Hanover 3, Anderson University 1

--Martinez (AU) goal

Women's Soccer

Hanover 3, Anderson University 0

College Volleyball

Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19)

--Hall (AU) 8 digs, ace

Boys Cross Country Regional (at Delta)--Fishers 26, Hamilton Southeastern 62, Wapahani 73, Pendleton Heights 127, Yorktown 170, Lapel 186, Blue River Valley 199, Monroe Central 204, Muncie Central 205, Muncie Burris 224

--Price (Liberty Christian) 3rd

--C. Smith (Lapel) 5th

--Blake (PH) 6th

--H. Smith (Frankton) 15th

--Burress (Lapel) 22nd

Girls Cross Country Regional (at Delta)--Hamilton Southeastern 53, Pendleton Heights 74, Fishers 77, Monroe Central 117, Yorktown 136, Delta 161, Blue River Valley 180, Muncie Central 211, Daleville 218, Alexandria 226

--Jarrell (PH) 2nd

--Goodwin (Lapel) 4th

--Norris (Daleville) 5th

--Walker (PH) 9th

--Thurman (PH) 11th

Volleyball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (at Yorktown)

Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-16)

(Championship) Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-18)

Sectional 24 (at New Castle)

Delta 3, Frankton 1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15)

Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)

Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22)

(Championship) Madison-Grant 3, Eastern 1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16)

--Baney (MG) 18 kills, 8 blocks

--Greene (MG) 34 digs, 2 aces

Sectional 40 (at Wapahani)

Wapahani 3, Alexandria 0

Sectional 41 (at Knightstown)

Northeastern 3, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 55 (at Daleville)

Daleville 3, Tri-Central 1 (25-18, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11)

--McPhaul (D) 20 kills

Cowan 3, Liberty Christian 2 (19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11)

(Championship) Daleville 3, Cowan 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-14)

