College Football
Mt. Saint Joseph 59, Anderson University 3
Men's Soccer
Hanover 3, Anderson University 1
--Martinez (AU) goal
Women's Soccer
Hanover 3, Anderson University 0
College Volleyball
Earlham 3, Anderson University 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-19)
--Hall (AU) 8 digs, ace
Boys Cross Country Regional (at Delta)--Fishers 26, Hamilton Southeastern 62, Wapahani 73, Pendleton Heights 127, Yorktown 170, Lapel 186, Blue River Valley 199, Monroe Central 204, Muncie Central 205, Muncie Burris 224
--Price (Liberty Christian) 3rd
--C. Smith (Lapel) 5th
--Blake (PH) 6th
--H. Smith (Frankton) 15th
--Burress (Lapel) 22nd
Girls Cross Country Regional (at Delta)--Hamilton Southeastern 53, Pendleton Heights 74, Fishers 77, Monroe Central 117, Yorktown 136, Delta 161, Blue River Valley 180, Muncie Central 211, Daleville 218, Alexandria 226
--Jarrell (PH) 2nd
--Goodwin (Lapel) 4th
--Norris (Daleville) 5th
--Walker (PH) 9th
--Thurman (PH) 11th
Volleyball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (at Yorktown)
Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-16)
(Championship) Yorktown 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-18)
Sectional 24 (at New Castle)
Delta 3, Frankton 1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15)
Sectional 39 (at Madison-Grant)
Madison-Grant 3, Tipton 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22)
(Championship) Madison-Grant 3, Eastern 1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16)
--Baney (MG) 18 kills, 8 blocks
--Greene (MG) 34 digs, 2 aces
Sectional 40 (at Wapahani)
Wapahani 3, Alexandria 0
Sectional 41 (at Knightstown)
Northeastern 3, Shenandoah 0
Sectional 55 (at Daleville)
Daleville 3, Tri-Central 1 (25-18, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11)
--McPhaul (D) 20 kills
Cowan 3, Liberty Christian 2 (19-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-11)
(Championship) Daleville 3, Cowan 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-14)