Baseball

Shenandoah 6, Hagerstown 4

--Loy (S) 2 RBI

Girls Tennis

(Thur) New Castle 3, Shenandoah 2

Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals

Alexandria 5, Frankton 0

--1S Remington (A) def Bates (F) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Clark (A) def Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-0

--3S Simison (A) def Niccum (F) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Honeycutt (A) def Hamaker/Curtis (F) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Leever/Harpe (A) def Harrison/Bilyeu (F) 6-1, 6-0

Pendleton Heights 4, Lapel 1

--1S Cruser (PH) def K.Renihan (L) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Thompson (PH) def Erwin (L) 6-4, 6-3

--3S Frazier (L) def Thorson (PH) 6-1, 6-2

--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def C.Renihan/Lyons (L) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

--2D Spencer/Manchess (PH) def Manning/Martin (L) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals (Consolation)

Anderson 3, Elwood 2

Nick Muller Tournament Semifinals

Pendleton Heights 14, Alexandria 0 (5)

--Frakes (PH) 2-2, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

--Morris (A) 1-1, BB

Lapel 9, Anderson 4

--Harper (L) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 14 K; 2-3, HR, 3 RBI

--Lee (A) 1-3, 2 RBI

Nick Muller Tournament Consolation

Elwood 11, Liberty Christian 0 (5)

--Davenport (E) 3-4, (2) 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI

--Houk (LC) 2-3

Madison-Grant 10, Frankton 8

--Ross (MG) 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI

Madison County Softball Consolation

(Thur) Anderson 16, Liberty Christian 1 (6)

--Beckham (A) 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI

