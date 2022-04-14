Baseball
Shenandoah 6, Hagerstown 4
--Loy (S) 2 RBI
Girls Tennis
(Thur) New Castle 3, Shenandoah 2
Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals
Alexandria 5, Frankton 0
--1S Remington (A) def Bates (F) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Clark (A) def Brobston (F) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Simison (A) def Niccum (F) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Stinefield/Honeycutt (A) def Hamaker/Curtis (F) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Leever/Harpe (A) def Harrison/Bilyeu (F) 6-1, 6-0
Pendleton Heights 4, Lapel 1
--1S Cruser (PH) def K.Renihan (L) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Thompson (PH) def Erwin (L) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Frazier (L) def Thorson (PH) 6-1, 6-2
--1D Bluel/Rosenkrans (PH) def C.Renihan/Lyons (L) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
--2D Spencer/Manchess (PH) def Manning/Martin (L) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2
Girls Tennis Madison County Semifinals (Consolation)
Anderson 3, Elwood 2
Nick Muller Tournament Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 14, Alexandria 0 (5)
--Frakes (PH) 2-2, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
--Morris (A) 1-1, BB
Lapel 9, Anderson 4
--Harper (L) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 14 K; 2-3, HR, 3 RBI
--Lee (A) 1-3, 2 RBI
Nick Muller Tournament Consolation
Elwood 11, Liberty Christian 0 (5)
--Davenport (E) 3-4, (2) 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI
--Houk (LC) 2-3
Madison-Grant 10, Frankton 8
--Ross (MG) 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI
--Douglas (F) 3-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Madison County Softball Consolation
(Thur) Anderson 16, Liberty Christian 1 (6)
--Beckham (A) 3-4, 3 R, 2 RBI