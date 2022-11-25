Boys Basketball
Anderson 62, Lapel 31
--Ingram (A) 17 points, 3 assists
--Bo. Judge (L) 10 points, 3 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Frankton 64, Shenandoah 26
--Collins (F) 14 points, 3 assists
Wabash 59, Madison-Grant 24
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
