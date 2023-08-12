Boys Cross Country
Blue River Valley Earlybird Invitational--Horizon Christian 43, Northeastern 66, Hagerstown 82, Blue River Valley 85, Greenwood Christian 116, Anderson 144, Blackford 181
--Proctor (A) 11th
Bob Dahl Invitational (at Norwell)--Yorktown 48, Norwell 93, Bluffton 100, Garrett 108, Lakewood Park Christian 126, Eastbrook 130, Bellmont 153, Adams Central 163, Southern Wells 224, New Haven 264, Alexandria 322, Fremont Inc., Blackhawk Christian Inc.
--Miller (A) 49th
Boys Tennis
Frankton 3, Heritage Christian 2
University 4, Frankton 1
New Castle 4, Alexandria 1
Connersville 4, Alexandria 1
Girls Cross Country
Blue River Valley Earlybird Invitational--Randolph Southern 25, Blackford 30
--Hill (Shenandoah) 4th
Bob Dahl Invitational (at Norwell)--Leo 54, Yorktown 68, Eastbrook 68, Norwell 76, Adams Central 92, Garrett 151, Bellmont 185, Bluffton 239, Alexandria Inc., Southern Wells Inc., New Haven Inc., Lakewood Park Christian Inc., Fremont Inc., Blackhawk Christian Inc.
--Hosier (A) 25th
Girls Golf
(Fri) Hagerstown 233, Shenandoah 223, Knightstown Inc.
--Shelton (S) 47 (Co-Medalist)
Delaware County Championship (at Muncie Elks)--Delta 375, Wapahani 415, Daleville 417, Wes-Del 430, Yorktown 460
--Gick (D) 83 T-3
Lapel Invitational (at The Edge)--Noblesville 302, Westfield 341, Hamilton Southeastern 342, Northwood 352, New Palestine 357, Union City 369, Richmond 370, Heritage Christian 377, Mt. Vernon 377, Pendleton Heights 393, Park Tudor 398, Tipton 408, Lawrence Central 420, Hamilton Heights 421, Lapel 432, New Castle 455, Greenfield-Central 473
--Baldwin (PH) 88
--Likens (L) 97
Shenandoah Invitational (at Tri County)--Frankton 406, Tri-West 413, Shenandoah 434, Winchester 437, Alexandria 442, University 455, Guerin Catholic 456, Monroe Central 466, Union Inc.
--Sperry (F) 92 Co-Medalist
--Shelton (S) 92 Co-Medalist
--Kellams (A) 93
Girls Soccer
Guerin Catholic 6, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Monroe Central 3, Elwood 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-23)
Winchester 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-11)