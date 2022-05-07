Baseball
Wes-Del 15, Elwood 0 (5)
--Davenport (E) 1-3
Oak Hill 22, Elwood 4 (5)
Kokomo 11, Anderson 7
--Lee (A) 3-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI
Girls Tennis
Harrison 5, Anderson 0
Kokomo 3, Anderson 2
Henry County Tournament (at Tri)--Blue River Valley 26, Shenandoah 21, Tri 13, Knightstown 0
Softball
Elwood 5, Jay County 1
--Crawford (E) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
Shenandoah 21, Blue River Valley 0 (5)
--Whittenburg (S) 5 IP, 1 H, 12 K
Shenandoah 9, Knightstown 0
--Nolen (S) 7 IP, 3 H, 11 K
Kokomo 14, Anderson 0 (5)
Union County 10, Elwood 0 (6)
--Shannon (E) 1-3
Boys Track and Field
(Fri) North Central Conference Championship (at Marion)--Harrison 156, Lafayette Jefferson 99, Marion 78, McCutcheon 71, Kokomo 63, Richmond 42, Arsenal Tech 36, Anderson 35, Muncie Central 31, Logansport 4
Delaware County Championship (at Delta)--Delta 166, Wapahani 133, Yorktown 112, Cowan 35, Daleville 11, Wes-Del 5
Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference (at Ball State)--Muncie Burris 103.5, Park Tudor 96, Greenwood Christian 87, Seton Catholic 71, Indianapolis Shortridge 61.5, Anderson Prep Academy 48, University 42, International 34, Liberty Christian 23
--Price (LC) 1600, 3200
Girls Track and Field
(Fri) North Central Conference Championship (at Marion)--Harrison 177, McCutcheon 123, Richmond 81, Lafayette Jefferson 57, Muncie Central 51, Kokomo 49, Logansport 34, Anderson 21, Marion 17, Arsenal Tech 11
--Higgins (A) shot put
Delaware County Championship (at Delta)--Delta 165, Yorktown 133, Wapahani 69, Daleville 47, Wes-Del 28, Cowan 18
Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference (at Ball State)--Muncie Burris 124, University 122, Seton Catholic 115, Anderson Prep Academy 61, Park Tudor 49, Greenwood Christian 44, Indianapolis Shortridge 24, Liberty Christian 11, International 5