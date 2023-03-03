Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals
Sectional 9 (at Muncie Central)
New Palestine 48, Pendleton Heights 35
--Braxton (PH) 13 points
Mt. Vernon 58, Anderson 57
--Carson (A) 23 points
Sectional 24 (at New Castle)
New Castle 54, Frankton 43
Sectional 39 (at Taylor)
Taylor 45, Elwood 37
--Sallee (E) 13 points, 5 rebounds, block
Tipton 73, Madison-Grant 56
--Howell (MG) 20 points, 4 assists
Sectional 40 (at Monroe Central)
Wapahani 49, Lapel 41
Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)
Liberty Christian 67, Cowan 48
--Anderson (LC) 19 points
Daleville 74, Tri-Central 70
--Scott (D) 28 points
Men's Basketball Division III Tournament (at Mt. Union)
Mt. Union 73, Anderson University 65
--Ivanyo (AU) 14 points