Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals

Sectional 9 (at Muncie Central)

New Palestine 48, Pendleton Heights 35

--Braxton (PH) 13 points

Mt. Vernon 58, Anderson 57

--Carson (A) 23 points

Sectional 24 (at New Castle)

New Castle 54, Frankton 43

Sectional 39 (at Taylor)

Taylor 45, Elwood 37

--Sallee (E) 13 points, 5 rebounds, block

Tipton 73, Madison-Grant 56

--Howell (MG) 20 points, 4 assists

Sectional 40 (at Monroe Central)

Wapahani 49, Lapel 41

Sectional 55 (at Tri-Central)

Liberty Christian 67, Cowan 48

--Anderson (LC) 19 points

Daleville 74, Tri-Central 70

--Scott (D) 28 points

Men's Basketball Division III Tournament (at Mt. Union)

Mt. Union 73, Anderson University 65

--Ivanyo (AU) 14 points

