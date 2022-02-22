Boys Basketball
Daleville 62, Alexandria 49
--Adams (D) 21 points, 6 steals
--Harpe (A) 21 points, 4 rebounds
Liberty Christian 71, Irvington Prep 16
--White (LC) 15 points
Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57
Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Heights 48
New Castle 39, Lapel 38
Frankton 57, Knightstown 26
--Schwinn (F) 19 points
Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34
Girls Basketball All-Hoosier Heritage Conference
Abi Rosenkrans, senior, Pendleton Heights
Kaycie Warfel, freshman, Pendleton Heights
