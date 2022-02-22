Boys Basketball

Daleville 62, Alexandria 49

--Adams (D) 21 points, 6 steals

--Harpe (A) 21 points, 4 rebounds

Liberty Christian 71, Irvington Prep 16

--White (LC) 15 points

Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57

Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Heights 48

New Castle 39, Lapel 38

Frankton 57, Knightstown 26

--Schwinn (F) 19 points

Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34

Girls Basketball All-Hoosier Heritage Conference

Abi Rosenkrans, senior, Pendleton Heights

Kaycie Warfel, freshman, Pendleton Heights

