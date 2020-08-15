Saturday Results

Boys Cross Country

At Blue River Valley--Northeastern 25, Blackford 52, Blue River Valley 67, Shenandoah 96, South Dearborn 99

--Reese (Elwood) 2nd

--Hawkins (S) 13th

At Norwell--New Haven 38, Garrett 51, Norwell 95, Frankton 96, Lakewood Park Christian 114, Bluffton 185, Alexandria 188, Bishop Luers 194, Marion 223, Adams Central 226

--Smith (F) 6th

--Martin (A) 23rd

Boys Tennis

New Castle Invitational

--New Castle 3, Alexandria 2

----1S Stinefield (A) def Martin (NC) 7-5, 6-1

----2S Bates (A) def Alfrey (NC) 2-6, 6-3, 14-12

----3S Underhill (NC) def DeVault (A) 6-3, 6-1

----1D Harris/Maddy (NC) def Clark/Lipps (A) 6-1, 6-1

----2D Sipes/McKown (NC) def Matthews/Ward (A) 6-0, 6-1

--Knightstown 5, Alexandria 0

----1S Dalton (K) def Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-1

----2S Howell (K) def Bates (A) 7-5, 5-7, 10-5

----3S McDaniel (K) def DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-1

----1D Pyle/Johnson (K) def Clark/Lipps (A) 6-1, 6-1

----2D Wilkerson/Richardson (K) def Matthews/Ward (A) 6-0, 6-1

Hamilton Heights Invitational--Hamilton Heights 40, Heritage Christian 35, Bethany Christian 25, Madison-Grant 15, Frankton 0

Girls Cross Country

At Blue River Valley--South Dearborn 23, Blackford 45, Shenandoah 54

--Foor (Elwood) 5th

--Edwards (S) 9th

At Norwell--Leo 42, Norwell 75, Adams Central 109, Fremont 133, Bishop Luers 149, Bluffton 156, Garrett 204, New Haven 212, Frankton 218, Marion 231, Alexandria 243, Southern Wells 246

--Cole (F) 20th

--Stinson (A) 27th

Girls Golf

Lapel Invitational (At Edgewood)--Hamilton Southeastern 313, Noblesville 320, Northwood 342, Franklin County 352, Lapel 353, Westfield 356, Heritage Christian 358, Muncie Central 362, Greenfield-Central 363, Columbus East 368, Batesville 374, Richmond 374, Pendleton Heights 375, Hamilton Heights 399, Park Tudor 399, Hagerstown 419, New Palestine 436, Covenant Christian 475, Marion (incomplete)

--Beeson (L) 75

--Wiggins (PH) 87

Elwood Invitational (At Elwood Golf Links)--University 398, Alexandria 419, Tri-West 430, Shenandoah 432, Winchester 433, Frankton 439, Greenwood Christian 463, Elwood 468

--Craig (S) 84

--Cuneo (A) 102

--Dillmon, Dean (F) 108

--Tincher, Johnson (E) 113

Delaware County Championship (At Crestview)--Delta 403, Yorktown 414, Daleville 415, Wapahani 432, Wes-Del 465

--Allen (D) 93

Wabash Invitational (At Honeywell)--Oak Hill 399, Northfield 401, Madison-Grant 416, Mississinewa 437, Wabash 444, Eastbrook 449, Manchester 460, South Adams 520

--Ab. Hostetler (MG) 98

Volleyball

Monroe Central 3, Elwood 0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-14)

--Scott (E) 5 kills, block, 5 digs

Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 2 (16-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11, 15-13)

Tags

Recommended for you