Saturday Results
Boys Cross Country
At Blue River Valley--Northeastern 25, Blackford 52, Blue River Valley 67, Shenandoah 96, South Dearborn 99
--Reese (Elwood) 2nd
--Hawkins (S) 13th
At Norwell--New Haven 38, Garrett 51, Norwell 95, Frankton 96, Lakewood Park Christian 114, Bluffton 185, Alexandria 188, Bishop Luers 194, Marion 223, Adams Central 226
--Smith (F) 6th
--Martin (A) 23rd
Boys Tennis
New Castle Invitational
--New Castle 3, Alexandria 2
----1S Stinefield (A) def Martin (NC) 7-5, 6-1
----2S Bates (A) def Alfrey (NC) 2-6, 6-3, 14-12
----3S Underhill (NC) def DeVault (A) 6-3, 6-1
----1D Harris/Maddy (NC) def Clark/Lipps (A) 6-1, 6-1
----2D Sipes/McKown (NC) def Matthews/Ward (A) 6-0, 6-1
--Knightstown 5, Alexandria 0
----1S Dalton (K) def Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-1
----2S Howell (K) def Bates (A) 7-5, 5-7, 10-5
----3S McDaniel (K) def DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-1
----1D Pyle/Johnson (K) def Clark/Lipps (A) 6-1, 6-1
----2D Wilkerson/Richardson (K) def Matthews/Ward (A) 6-0, 6-1
Hamilton Heights Invitational--Hamilton Heights 40, Heritage Christian 35, Bethany Christian 25, Madison-Grant 15, Frankton 0
Girls Cross Country
At Blue River Valley--South Dearborn 23, Blackford 45, Shenandoah 54
--Foor (Elwood) 5th
--Edwards (S) 9th
At Norwell--Leo 42, Norwell 75, Adams Central 109, Fremont 133, Bishop Luers 149, Bluffton 156, Garrett 204, New Haven 212, Frankton 218, Marion 231, Alexandria 243, Southern Wells 246
--Cole (F) 20th
--Stinson (A) 27th
Girls Golf
Lapel Invitational (At Edgewood)--Hamilton Southeastern 313, Noblesville 320, Northwood 342, Franklin County 352, Lapel 353, Westfield 356, Heritage Christian 358, Muncie Central 362, Greenfield-Central 363, Columbus East 368, Batesville 374, Richmond 374, Pendleton Heights 375, Hamilton Heights 399, Park Tudor 399, Hagerstown 419, New Palestine 436, Covenant Christian 475, Marion (incomplete)
--Beeson (L) 75
--Wiggins (PH) 87
Elwood Invitational (At Elwood Golf Links)--University 398, Alexandria 419, Tri-West 430, Shenandoah 432, Winchester 433, Frankton 439, Greenwood Christian 463, Elwood 468
--Craig (S) 84
--Cuneo (A) 102
--Dillmon, Dean (F) 108
--Tincher, Johnson (E) 113
Delaware County Championship (At Crestview)--Delta 403, Yorktown 414, Daleville 415, Wapahani 432, Wes-Del 465
--Allen (D) 93
Wabash Invitational (At Honeywell)--Oak Hill 399, Northfield 401, Madison-Grant 416, Mississinewa 437, Wabash 444, Eastbrook 449, Manchester 460, South Adams 520
--Ab. Hostetler (MG) 98
Volleyball
Monroe Central 3, Elwood 0 (25-18, 25-6, 25-14)
--Scott (E) 5 kills, block, 5 digs
Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 2 (16-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11, 15-13)
