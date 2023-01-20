Boys Basketball

Lapel 70, Daleville 48

--Br. Judge (L) 20 points

--Adams (D) 16 points

Liberty Christian 71, Winchester 65

--Er. Troutman (LC) 23 points

Delta 60, Pendleton Heights 56

--Gustin (PH) 15 points

Oak Hill 62, Alexandria 23

Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 23

--Howell (MG) 26 points

Mississinewa 48, Elwood 34

Frankton 62, Blackford 45

Shenandoah 81, Wes-Del 56

Anderson 77, Harrison 53

--Carson (A) 22 points

Girls Basketball

Blackford 65, Frankton 50

Pendleton Heights 69, Connersville 26

McCutcheon 67, Anderson 52

