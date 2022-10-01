Boys Cross Country
North Central Conference Championship--Harrison 35, McCutcheon 64, Richmond 95, Marion 106, Muncie Central 115, Lafayette Jefferson 116, Logansport 182, Anderson 206, Kokomo 244
Central Indiana Conference Championship--Oak Hill 25, Eastbrook 80, Madison-Grant 84, Blackford 106, Frankton 111, Mississinewa 136, Alexandria 152
--H. Smith (Frankton) 5th
--Melvin (Frankton) 9th
--Hofherr (Madison-Grant) 10th
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship--Wapahani 31, Cowan 82, Blue River Valley 86, Monroe Central 88, Eastern Hancock 97, Daleville 141, Shenandoah 175
--Hinshaw (Shenandoah) 20th
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship--Mt. Vernon 35, Greenfield-Central 39, Pendleton Heights 75, Yorktown 111, Delta 133, New Palestine 141, Shelbyville 216, New Castle 225
--Blake (PHHS) 2nd
--Coggins (PHHS) 8th
Girls Cross Country
Central Indiana Conference Championship--Eastbrook 37, Oak Hill 45, Blackford 61, Alexandria 84, Madison-Grant 133
--Thomas (Alexandria) 6th
--Hosier (Alexandria) 10th
Mid-Eastern Conference Championship--Monroe Central 39, Blue River Valley 62, Wapahani 76, Randolph Southern 82, Daleville 86, Shenandoah 169
--Norris (Daleville) 13th
--Aikin (Daleville) 14th
--Brand (Daleville) 20th
Hoosier Heritage Conference Championship--Mt. Vernon 50, Pendleton Heights 56, Yorktown 94, New Castle 104, Delta 108, New Palestine 124, Greenfield-Central 157, Shelbyville 214
--Jarrell (PHHS) 2nd
--Walker (PHHS) 4th
--Thurman (PHHS) 10th
Girls Golf State Finals
Beeson (Lapel) 83-83--166 (+22)
Volleyball
Yorktown 3, Daleville 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-8)
--Johnson (D) 7 kills
Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 2 (25-22, 25-17, 11-25, 18-25, 15-13)
Madison-Grant 3, Alexandria 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16)
College Volleyball
Franklin 3, Anderson University 1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22)
--Dungan (AU) 6 kills, 7 digs
College Football
Rose-Hulman 45, Anderson University 7
--Norfleet (AU) rush TD
Women's Soccer
Anderson University 3, Transylvania 2
Men's Soccer
Transylvania 2, Anderson University 0