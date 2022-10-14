Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Academic All-State
All-State
Jace Howell, Madison-Grant
Lilly Thomas, Alexandria
Honorable Mention
Madeline Rowlett, Alexandria
Andrew Blake, Pendleton Heights
Jack Goehring, Pendleton Heights
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 4:26 pm
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA... * AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana. * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 60s to around 70. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.