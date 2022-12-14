Wrestling
Daleville 36, Shenandoah 30
Rain and wind. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain and wind. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 8:42 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.